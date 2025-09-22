5 Of The Best Open-Ear Headphones Available In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many Bluetooth headphones these days that support active noise cancellation, and an added benefit of ANC is transparency mode. But not all transparency modes are equal, and even the best ones can't match how your ears actually perceive the outside world. Open-ear headphones are the solution for those who find transparency mode to be lacking. As the name implies, open-ear headphones let external sound in rather than sealing your ear canals. While earbuds are still the most popular option, this type of headphone has been growing in popularity lately, especially with those who want complete awareness of their surroundings in all situations, like athletes, parents, and those employed in dangerous jobs that require full situational awareness.

Open-ear headphones are a relatively new technology, and there aren't a lot of great models yet. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of the best open-ear headphones you can buy in 2025. This list includes top-of-the-line options commanding top-dollar prices, as well as more budget-oriented models for those who don't need the best sound and features. We carefully selected options that actually do what they claim to, and do it well. We'll go into more details about the process of selecting those products later on.