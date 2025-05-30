Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Review: Value On The Brink Of Greatness

Nothing's CMF brand has been on a hot streak lately. Focused on mixing peppy looks with meaningful features, the label has delivered a few surprisingly good products in its short market spell. The latest from the brand is the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which jazzes up the looks compared to its predecessors and takes a modular route for snapping up accessories using a magnetic cover system.

Advertisement

It's not a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, but it adds a few welcome tweaks on top. The most notable one is an unprecedented 50-megapixel telephoto zoom camera, which is quite a bold choice for a phone that costs as little as $279. The ingress protection has also been enhanced, and we have a slightly faster processor this time around.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The big draw, once again, is the unconventionally bold looks and a mix of perks that are hard to come across at this price point. I've been testing this unit (provided by Nothing for this review) for a couple of weeks and came out impressed with the overall package, but not without running into some familiar "budget" status constraints. If you're eyeing an affordable phone and ready to experiment, read on to find whether the CMF Phone 2 Pro delivers where it matters to you.

Advertisement