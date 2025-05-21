Nothing CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Hear No Better Earbuds At This Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing's CMF label is all about serving tech wrapped in a peppy package and an approachable price tag slapped on top. When I tested the brand's first pair of wireless earbuds, they wowed me with a solid mix of functional perks and lovely sound output. This year, the company is shifting gears.

Advertisement

The brand has just introduced a trio of earbuds, alongside a new phone and some cool modular accessories. At the top of the audio summit are the Nothing Buds 2 Plus, which offer larger audio drivers, better noise cancellation, more mics, and longer battery life.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The CMF Buds 2 Plus are priced at $69, which is $10 higher than the CMF Buds 2 Pro. Confusing name aside, the premium you pay offers a better driver, personalized sound tuning, and over 30% higher playback time, but at the cost of a missing tweeter and customizable dial on the case.

I tested Nothing's CMF Buds 2 Plus (provided by Nothing for this review) for nearly two weeks, and in that duration, they delivered an overwhelmingly rewarding audio experience. Read on to find out whether these earbuds serve your must-haves for an affordable pair of wireless audio gear.

Advertisement