CMF Buds Review: Nothing Sub-Brand Low-Price ANC Earbuds For All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing is not the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to true wireless earbuds. And when your budget is $99 or above, Nothing certainly doesn't make it to many recommendation lists, and for valid reasons. A splashy design, the likes of which we got on the Nothing Ear (2) and the Nothing Ear Stick can only take you so far, particularly for a class of devices that are lodged into your ear canal for listening to music and taking calls instead of making a fashion statement.

The brand, helmed by former OnePlus alum Carl Pei, has now branched out into a wider range of accessories under the CMF by Nothing label. The latest ride to roll out of that garage is CMF Buds, a slightly toned-down variant of the Buds Pro. Priced at $39, the new Buds instantly pique the attention, and this time, it's not just fancy looks, but also substance. For example, the latest CMF buds offer active noise cancellation (ANC), a trait you're unlikely to find in this price bracket.

The rest of the package also seems fairly well-rounded, thanks to facilities such as fast charging, a splash-resistant build, and an intuitive app that seems to cover all the basics. What follows is a detailed breakdown of all the surprises and hiccups that were encountered while testing CMF's latest true wireless earbuds, provided by CMF by Nothing for this review.