Samsung Says Its Smart Glasses Will One-Up Meta's On Battery Life

So far, Ray-Ban Meta has been something of a default answer in the smart glasses category, and nothing really has threatened its position. There's a new entrant now — Samsung, which, in partnership with Google, has developed a new pair of glasses. One of the highlights of these glasses is their battery life. Currently, Ray-Ban Gen 2 Meta smart glasses are rated for up to eight hours of runtime with typical use. Samsung's upcoming glasses, which debuted at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, will last up to nine hours per charge, giving them an extra hour of battery life.

The charging case that comes with it holds another seven full charges. This shows that here too, the Samsung glasses are one-upping Meta's. Meta's Gen 2 case is good for 48 hours, which works out to about six full charges. Another important detail is that Samsung claims the nine-hour figure should hold up during active use. That covers Gemini Live, music, notifications, and video recording across a day. Meanwhile, Meta's eight-hour claim is about "typical use," though it elsewhere also adds that the battery drops to five hours when the glasses are used with continuous audio or voice calling.

As for the actual reason behind these gains, it likely comes down to optimization, since both Meta and Samsung glasses run on similar hardware, right down to the same Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip.