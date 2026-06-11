New Proposed Law Aims To Put A Recording Light On All Smart Glasses

Relatively speaking, smart glasses are quite a new technology. While it's astonishing to see them doing things like translating languages right before the wearer's eyes, smart glasses are in a similar position to driverless cars: different sets of regulations across the country and around the world are struggling to adapt to the technology's implications. In Pennsylvania, the newly introduced House Bill 2603 aims to tackle one of the biggest societal concerns regarding smart glasses: being recorded without knowledge or consent.

Introduced by state representative Joe Ciresi, with co-sponsors including Liz Hanbidge, Dan Williams, and Carol Hill-Evans, the proposed bill adds to the state's laws on "wiretapping and electronic surveillance." It aims to establish that smart glasses and other wearables must always feature a visual indicator, which the text of the bill defines as "a light or device on a wearable recording device that indicates that the device is capturing sound or video." Under its terms, smart glasses and similar wearables are not to be manufactured or sold in the state without such an indicator, nor may any secondary device be used to prevent the indicator from functioning.

For users of such wearables, the suggested bill will forbid recording (audio and/or video) of anybody else without their specific permission to do so, also underscoring the need in particular scenarios for an indicator that is operating as intended. The bill lists very limited exceptions, including "law enforcement officers during a lawful criminal investigation." The proposed penalties are quite hefty too.