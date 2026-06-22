Google Just May One Up Meta With These 5 Smart Glasses Features
The smart glasses segment has gotten rather interesting over the past few years. Google envisioned Google Glass back in 2012, but the project was unfortunately abandoned a few years later. Other brands like Meta and Snapchat have tried their hand at making smart glasses as well, with the early generations from both brands having lots of compromises. Resultantly, these initial forays didn't appeal much to the masses. However, Meta succeeded in its second attempt, with the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses gaining popularity all over the world for its excellent camera quality and AI integration. It started a new wave of smart wearables, with Meta partnering with Oakley for another pair of glasses and the launch of the second-gen Meta Ray-Bans alongside the new Ray-Ban Display Glasses with a built-in display. Meanwhile, at Google I/O 2026, Google also jumped onto the bandwagon with its latest XR glasses announcement.
Unlike Meta's solution that's primarily catered towards content creators who regularly post on Instagram, Google's XR glasses are being billed as having a lot more going for them. They're slated to come with integrated heads-up displays, better AI integration, and some features that make your everyday life easier. While the products aren't out yet, we have a glimpse into what Google's partnership with eyewear companies Warby Parker and Gentle Monster could result in. Here's why we think Google's upcoming smart glasses could trump Meta's dominance with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses thanks to features that contribute to a better user experience and add more value.
Heads-up display
The new Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses have a built-in heads up display that projects content onto the lenses. So when you wear the glasses, you can view content right in front of your eyes — exactly what Google envisioned with Google Glass back in the day. Well, more than a decade later, Google is bringing it back with its upcoming smart glasses. A heads-up display unlocks immense capabilities, like viewing directions in Google Maps, reading notifications, and even watching content. The issue with existing solutions that have this feature is that they're huge and bulky, which means you can't wear them for extended durations. It seems like Google's version is still at least a year away at time of writing, so we hope that the brand works with its partners to make the glasses slimmer and lightweight.
It's also worth noting that Google had experimented with heads-up displays in the original Google Glass a long time ago, so it arguably has more experience with the technology. It's also safe to say that Google's smart glasses will likely have better integration with services that can display content on the screen. Something as simple as Google Maps should work better with the company's XR glasses compared to Meta's implementation, as it would be a first-party app constantly updated and maintained by the same company behind the glasses platform. This is similar to how some cool Android features are exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones, since Google makes both the hardware and the software.
Live translation with captions
While the Meta Ray-Ban glasses have the ability to translate text and speech in real time, the upcoming Google XR Glasses are slated to have an extra trick up its sleeve. With the integrated display screen, Google's glasses can also display live captions in real time alongside audio translations. So when you're having a conversation with someone who doesn't speak the same language as you, you will not only hear the translated audio in the same tone used by the speaker but also have their captioned speech right in front of your eyes. This is an excellent feature for those who are deaf/hard of hearing, or in public spaces where hearing another person may not be easy.
Alongside real-time translation when speaking to someone, Google's glasses can also translate signboards and restaurant menus. Yet again, this is a feature that's expected to be better on Google's version, since Google Translate is a well-known integrated translation service that has been around for decades. With the amount of training data Google has, it only makes sense for Google's XR offering to perform better. Google already provides live captions when watching YouTube videos and for any audio output from a smartphone if you're using an Android device, including speech and phone calls. Considering the company's experience in this field, Google's upcoming glasses are expected to handle translations better.
Better ecosystem integration
Unlike Meta's hardware experience, which generally is limited to XR devices like the Ray-Bans and the Meta Quest line of VR headsets, Google has an entire portfolio of smart devices. It sells phones, watches, tablets, and even smart home technology like the Nest ecosystem. With that, the integration of the Google XR Glasses with other smart devices is expected to be a lot better compared to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. Currently, the Meta glasses can connect to your smartphone via a proprietary app that unlocks the ability to you can attend calls, listen to music, get notified of and reply to incoming messages. You can also use the app to sync photos and videos captured via the glasses to your smartphone. In comparison, while the Google XR Glasses can be used with both Android an iOS smartphones, it's expected to work seamlessly with other Android devices.
For instance, if you take a photo via the smart glasses, Google says you can expect to instantly view it on your smartphone to check if it has turned out fine. Moreover, you can also edit the image using Gemini's Nano Banana feature simply by using voice commands. Similarly, you can ask Gemini to do things like make calls, send messages, and type emails. The big advantage here is that many people already use Gemini regularly, so the AI assistant knows a lot more context about its users compared to Meta AI that one would use only when wearing the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Gemini can also perform actions inside apps, so you can call an Uber, play your favorite playlist, and perform other such tasks straight from your glasses. These are types of features that make smart glasses truly useful.
Powerful AI features with Gemini integration
As mentioned earlier, the biggest advantage of using Gemini over other AI assistants is that it's integrated directly into Android. It knows details such as your search history, what songs you listen to, your interests, and your style of replying to messages. This gives the chatbot a lot more context about your queries compared to Meta AI or any other third-party service. Gemini can even access your emails and conversation to pull up information about you. For example, you can ask it questions about your upcoming flights or events, and it will sift through your data in an attempt to give you all the required information.
Additionally, Gemini can summarize incoming messages and provide turn-by-turn navigation instructions when you're driving or walking. It can even help you find locations such as nearby restaurants, cafés, or charging stations for electric vehicles. The Meta Ray-Bans can also perform a few of these functions, but as mentioned, Google's services tend to be more effective than Meta's, since things like Google Maps and Google Messages are both first-party apps and have the benefit of being in active development for decades. The biggest advantage of all these tasks is that, when combined with the Google XR Glasses, you shouldn't have to get your phone out often. You can simply use your voice, which can also hep you reduce screen time.
(Hopefully) better privacy
With more and more brands introducing new smart glasses such as the Snapchat Specs and the upcoming Google XR Glasses, privacy is a major concern that needs to be addressed. We recently saw how Meta employees supposedly had access to photos and videos shot by Meta Ray-Ban users, which is a massive breach of privacy. Users hadn't consented to their clips being shared for manual review by humans, so it's a huge red flag for those who use smart glasses. These accessories tend to be worn by people all day, so there's good reason to not wear the Meta Ray-Ban glasses in certain places if you have privacy concerns. It's not that surprising either, considering how Meta already has a bad reputation when it comes to privacy.
While Google is certainly no saint when it comes to data harvesting, the company has arguably had a better reputation than Meta. This makes us hopeful that Google handles user privacy in a better manner. Notably, Meta added a blinking LED to the front of the glasses to let the opposite party know every time you start recording, and Google and Samsung are also expected to follow a similar approach. It's also safe to assume that the privacy policy for the glasses is going to be similar to that of Gemini's. We can also expect to see fraud detection for AI make its way to Google's glasses, which is a promising safety feature that would support more secure privacy.