Google Just May One Up Meta With These 5 Smart Glasses Features

The smart glasses segment has gotten rather interesting over the past few years. Google envisioned Google Glass back in 2012, but the project was unfortunately abandoned a few years later. Other brands like Meta and Snapchat have tried their hand at making smart glasses as well, with the early generations from both brands having lots of compromises. Resultantly, these initial forays didn't appeal much to the masses. However, Meta succeeded in its second attempt, with the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses gaining popularity all over the world for its excellent camera quality and AI integration. It started a new wave of smart wearables, with Meta partnering with Oakley for another pair of glasses and the launch of the second-gen Meta Ray-Bans alongside the new Ray-Ban Display Glasses with a built-in display. Meanwhile, at Google I/O 2026, Google also jumped onto the bandwagon with its latest XR glasses announcement.

Unlike Meta's solution that's primarily catered towards content creators who regularly post on Instagram, Google's XR glasses are being billed as having a lot more going for them. They're slated to come with integrated heads-up displays, better AI integration, and some features that make your everyday life easier. While the products aren't out yet, we have a glimpse into what Google's partnership with eyewear companies Warby Parker and Gentle Monster could result in. Here's why we think Google's upcoming smart glasses could trump Meta's dominance with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses thanks to features that contribute to a better user experience and add more value.