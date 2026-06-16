Snap's SPECS May Be The Best Smart Glasses Yet, But There's Good Reason To Be Skeptical

Snap Inc., which owns the Snapchat social media platform, is finally bringing its Spectacles hardware to consumers with the introduction of its SPECS AR glasses. This may not sound groundbreaking, as we already have several options from companies like Xreal and INMO that build dedicated augmented reality glasses that serve as on-the-face display for phones and other devices, and standalone AI glasses like the Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Snap seeks to differentiate its offering by combining the functions of those AR glasses and AI glasses into one device, which its calls "a wearable computer." The SPECS boasts two Snapdragon processors — one dedicated to computer vision and the other reserved for running the device itself. It also doesn't need another input device, with the smart glasses solely using hand tracking for "more natural interactions." It also features a liquid crystal on silicon display, which delivers a 51-degree field-of-view and 16 million colors, making it comparable to a 24-inch work monitor or a 115-inch home cinema screen about 10 feet away from your face. This allows the SPECS to serve both as work monitor, an entertainment screen, and a lifestyle display that lets use your apps without getting your phone out.

"For decades, computers have asked us to look down, sit still, or step out of the moment. SPECS bring computing into the world around us where we live, work, learn, create, and connect," says Snap Inc. CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel. He also adds, "The smartphone put our lives in our pockets. SPECS put computing into the world where life actually happens."