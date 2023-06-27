Inmo Air2 Review: Affordable AR Glasses With A Few Key Flaws

Glasses are an incredibly subjective accessory, and as such, it's hard to make an objective call on whether the INMO Air2 AR glasses look great. It's safe to say, however, that the glasses don't look bad. The look isn't for everybody, and the sides of the glasses are thick enough to make them stand out from your regular sunglasses.

What's impressive is the engineering. When you wear these glasses and use them for the first time, you'll be impressed with how well-made it is. The Air2 weighs less than 100 grams (around 3.5 ounces) and is built rather solidly. The build is mostly plastic and aluminum, which is how the low weight has been achieved.

The pre-installed nose pad is the only issue we had with the build. It's very uncomfortable, but thankfully, INMO has made it user replaceable. You have a tiny screw underneath to remove the nose pad. INMO says it will include three different nose pads in the box, but unfortunately, our review unit didn't come with any spares. So on the comfort front, the default nose pad is a miss. The Air2 was more comfortable with it being removed entirely, although we have hopes that the nose pad replacements INMO will offer will be better than the default one.

The light weight also means that the INMO Air2 doesn't hurt your ears over extended periods of use. If you're looking at these glasses as a pair you'd like to replace your regular glasses with, INMO has made provisions for that as well. You get a myopia adjustment kit which can be added to these glasses after getting your corrective lenses installed.