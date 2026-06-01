4 Cool Features That Are Exclusive To Google Pixel

If you're shopping for an Android phone in the U.S., Samsung and Google are probably the two safest brands to stick with. They give you the option to purchase a phone outright, or you could always pick one up through your carrier on a plan. Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy smartphones rival the very best that Apple has to offer and are generally easier to recommend if you're looking for the best performance and a solid camera experience. While Google's Pixel lineup isn't exactly renowned for its raw performance or battery life, you do get class-leading cameras with excellent computational photography.

Another reason to buy a Pixel is if you want to experience Android the way Google intended it. Not only are Pixel smartphones supported for a long time — up to seven years — but they are also first in line to receive the latest Android updates. Though most of the new features end up trickling down to Android phones from other manufacturers, Pixel users get to enjoy them first. There are a couple of exclusive features found on Pixel smartphones that you won't find elsewhere, too.

You don't have to buy the most expensive model in the series to enjoy most of these features. The Pixel 10a that we reviewed is a solid budget-oriented option that beats most other $500 smartphones and gets you access to many of the exclusives that Google bundles in with its Pixel lineup — here's a look at a few of them.