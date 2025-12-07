The iPhone Keyboard Has Major Flaws, But You Don't Have To Use It

After a decade of daily driving Android phones, I switched to the iPhone in 2024. Needless to say, I was impressed by how wonderful the camera performance was and how meticulously Apple had tweaked the animations for iOS. Apart from the usual challenges of switching to an entirely different operating system, one thing startled me the most — the keyboard. It was laggy, extremely terrible at autocorrect, and hilariously bad at registering keystrokes.

"Surely this is an issue unique to my unit," I said to myself as I factory reset my two-day old iPhone 15 Pro Max. When that yielded zero improvements, I reached out to Apple Support and walked in for a device inspection. After a few moments testing my keyboard, the representative confusingly asked me what was wrong. That's when it dawned on me that my iPhone's keyboard wasn't broken — it's just how it is on iOS. After having scanned through countless threads on Reddit, it still amuses me that Apple has done little to address the miserable typing experience on the iPhone.

Apart from the reported iOS 26 keyboard bugs, users have time and again been requesting a dedicated number row. The keyboard doesn't have basic functionalities like a clipboard, GIF search, or even a shred of customizability. You can't resize the keyboard or adjust the intensity of the haptic feedback — much less theme it to your liking. The good news, however, is that you don't have to use the stock iOS keyboard.