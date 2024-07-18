How To Add, Delete, Or Change iPhone Keyboards (And Why You Should)

There are a lot of reasons why managing your iPhone keyboard can be a game changer for your productivity and overall typing comfort. To start with, many people who travel often can benefit from changing keyboards, especially if the local transit or way finders are written with symbols you're not familiar with. With a local keyboard, you can better communicate, navigate, and understand where you are. On other hand, having alternate keyboards can be useful for your day-to-day life too. For example, if you are a scientist that regularly needs to type Greek symbols in your work, adding a Greek keyboard to your iPhone is the simplest way to access them on the go. While you can create shortcuts or copy-paste symbols from the internet, you can easily switch to a different keyboard when typing.

Interestingly enough, Apple has also made efforts for localization with its keyboard functions. As any person who speaks multiple languages will know, the same language spoken in different countries may require a different mix of characters, because of how it is used interchangeably or in tandem with the other local languages. For English speakers, Apple offers a total nine variations to fit your needs. Aside from the UK and US, it also has the English keyboards versions for countries like India, Japan, and Singapore. While it can appear the same at first glance, some minor changes can include the position of the punctuations or the added symbols for things like currency.