How To Use The Multilingual Typing Feature On Your iPhone

In a cosmopolitan age of travel, and globalization, it's not uncommon for people to speak more than one language. Multilingual people — known as polyglots — enjoy many opportunities, both personally and professionally, but they can also struggle with a few issues too. When someone speaks more than one language, it can be challenging for them to choose the correct words to express their intended meaning, especially with an expansive vocabulary. After all, different cultures have specific words tied to their unique, lived experiences — and sometimes, the right word just doesn't exist in English.

Another problem that can be annoying for polyglots is the hassle of typing on iPhone keyboards designed for only a single language. In a sentence, it's possible to use words across languages interchangeably, but, when using autocorrect, typing a foreign word can be a frustrating experience of typing, deleting, and apologizing for sending something weird.

With over a billion users worldwide, it's unsurprising that Apple has a feature that makes it easier to communicate in multiple languages, in a natural and straightforward way. Here's what the multilingual typing feature is, how to set it up, and some tips for getting the best out of it.