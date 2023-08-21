The iPhone Setting That'll Make One-Handed Texting Easier

The iPhone actually has pretty versatile keyboard features that not only let you add other languages, but let you change its orientation so that it's more comfortable to use with one hand. Here's how to do the latter:

Launch the Settings app. Go to General. Head to Keyboard. Select One-Handed Keyboard.

Leaving this setting off will display the full onscreen keyboard as is. However, if you opt for either the Left or Right orientation, the next time you pull up the keyboard to type something, the keys should appear closer to the side you've chosen.

You can also easily access this setting as you type by long-pressing the globe button in the lower-left corner of the keyboard, right below the numbers key, and choosing one of the three keyboard alignment icons. In older versions of iOS, the globe button may appear as an emoji button that you need to long-press instead — this is different from the emoji key included in the actual keyboard.

Apart from choosing an iPhone keyboard alignment that suits your dominant hand, there's another option that may make wider phone displays more accessible. Thanks to the iPhone's accessibility settings, there's an option that lets people with reach limitations be able to access the top of the screen with their thumb easier while the device is in portrait orientation.

To enable this seemingly hidden iPhone feature, launch the Settings app, go to Accessibility, tap "Touch" under the Physical and Motor section, and switch the toggle next to "Reachability" to the on position.