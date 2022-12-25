This Underrated iPhone Feature Saves Time Deleting What You Typed

After Shake to Undo is used for the first time, performing the action again will let you withdraw the correction, in case you change your mind or hit "Undo" by accident. To do this, simply tap "Redo Typing" to re-apply the previously canceled action. This option will appear when there is an action to undo, or when all actions have been wiped and there's nothing left to take back.

Another thing worth mentioning is that this feature doesn't seem to work on all mobile apps. While it certainly can be employed on any typing tasks done on Notes, Messages, Mail, or any other built-in Apple app, it won't let you walk back typing mistakes on apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the like. Of course, you can still delete something you've typed on any of these apps the old-fashioned way: using the back button until all mistakes are gone, or double-tapping on the text to bring up the selection brackets and highlighting what needs to be removed.

Shake to Undo is enabled by default on iPhones running on at least iOS 13. In the off-chance that you don't find this feature useful and would prefer to shut it off — in case you have the tendency of shaking your device by accident — you can do so by going to Settings, scrolling down to Accessibility, tapping "Touch," and switching the Shake to Undo toggle to the off position.