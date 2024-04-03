Is There A Pi Symbol On iPhone? Yes — And Here's How To Find It

Anyone who's had to learn math or physics in school may have encountered pi at one point. More popularly known and written out in its Greek lowercase letter counterpart, π, it's essentially the ratio of any circle's circumference to its diameter. It's also known as an irrational number that has a decimal value that never ends and has no repeating pattern. Math aficionados can probably rattle off the value of pi down to several decimal places, but for most people, it's shorthand and approximate value is 3.14.

Even though it's probably one of the most used mathematical symbols — especially during Pi Day, which incidentally, is on March 14th, the calendar equivalent of the value of pi — it's not readily available on most English keyboards, including on smartphones like the ever-evolving iPhone. In general, the most common characters and symbols in the English language are easily accessible on the default iPhone keyboard — just tap on any text field to pull it up, tap the "123" button, and some of them should be there already. To see more, hit the "#=+" button and you'll be able to use symbols like the percent sign, the hashtag, and even currency symbols for the Euro, Pound, or Japanese Yen. Unfortunately, the pi symbol is not included in this roster.

However, there are a few other ways to get to it on your iOS device.