This iOS 26 Bug Could Be Sabotaging Your Text Messages

Apple began seeding the iOS 26 update widely in September 2025, bringing with it a selection of new features, some of which Android has had for a while. However, it appears that Apple's big yearly software update has broken the keyboard experience for a lot of users. Over the past few weeks, users on social forums have reported issues with keyboard performance.

I think there's a bug with the keyboard. iOS 26 has been a beautiful screw up. — Miguel (@Migloosh) October 29, 2025

A recurring theme appears to be typos. This writer has also experienced similar issues after installing the stable build of iOS 26 on their iPhone 17 Pro. It has been extremely frustrating, especially for users who stick with Apple's built-in keyboard for its simplicity instead of using third-party options. Users have shared on social media that they are making more mistakes while typing on the iPhone's on-screen keyboard than usual.

Contrary to speculations that it's a hardware problem due to the thinner bezels on the latest iPhones, SlashGear has seen similar issues on the iPhone 16 Pro, as well. In a video posted on YouTube, a content creator going by the username Michi NekoMichi captured slow-motion footage of typing on an iPhone. In the clip, it can be clearly seen that the keyboard is erroneously inserting a different character and not the one that registered the finger-tap input.

A few users have pointed out that the issue worsens when typing fast. It's unclear whether the typo bug only affects tap-based typing or if it has impeded the swipe-based typing, as well. Moreover, the keyboard keeps registering the occasional wrong button input even after disabling autocorrect.