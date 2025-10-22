5 New iOS 26 Features Android Has Had For Years

I purchased the Pixel 6 back when it came out in 2021, and at the time, it was groundbreaking in every way possible. The real showstopper amid all its amazing smart features was its ability to screen calls and hold them for you. This feature even worked on older Pixel models. Dubbed Call Screen, the feature uses Google Assistant to ask the caller who they are and what they want, particularly if it's an unknown number that could possibly be a spam call. It all happens silently, and spits out a transcript so you can see in real time what the person is saying. Coolest of all, it generates responses should you want further information without picking up; My personal favorite was "Report as spam," which tells them to remove you from their list. Once I started using that feature, spam calls were a thing of the past.

Hold For Me was another feature released at that time. It listens in on any call where you've been put on hold and lets you know when the music has stopped and a human being is (likely) talking to you. Even back in 2021 as a new feature, it worked incredibly well and supported devices all the way back to the Pixel 3. It's not perfect; Hold music often includes recorded voices that can confuse the AI, but it's a must-have even today.

Apple's versions of these two things in iOS 26 are Call Screening and Hold Assist. The former works almost identically to Google's implementation, minus the ability to ask for more information with tappable responses. Apple's Hold Assist feature has one leg up over Hold for me in that it can automatically detect when you've been put on hold.