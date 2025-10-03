Why iOS 26 Is Draining Your iPhone's Battery (And What You Can Do About It)

For years, we've seen incremental updates to the iPhone's software, but with iOS 26 getting a design overhaul, quite a few heads have turned. From updates to iMessage, to call screening in the Phone app, there are several new iOS 26 features you ought to check out. Beyond just shiny new elements, reasons you should keep your iPhone updated include access to the latest security updates and bug fixes. Moments after updating to the new version, you might experience a few stutters and sluggish performance until things in the background settle. However, you may have also noticed your iPhone's battery taking a hit after updating to iOS 26.

Fortunately, it's quite common for your device's battery to drain a bit faster after a major software update, and this isn't an abnormality limited to just iOS 26. Apple itself claims in their documentation that increased battery consumption is normal after installing big updates since your iPhone or iPad works extra hard to index all your files and data, install new features, and update existing apps.

The time your device takes to fully finish installing the update and its dependencies will vary depending on your iPhone model, current battery level, and whether it's overheating — which can further slow down operations and sip more battery life. Typically, you should see your iPhone's battery performance crawl back up in a few hours or one to two days post-update.