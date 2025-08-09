5 iPhone Settings You Can Change To Extend Battery Life

Despite everything Apple says about its iOS optimization and fancy in-house Apple silicon chips, iPhones aren't special in the battery life department. They're more or less on par with the competition, at best offering just an hour or two more than a comparable Android competitor. Unless the iPhone 16e connectivity upgrades really change the average iPhone battery life (or Apple adopts the new silicon-carbon battery train), that situation is unlikely to change. We've talked at length about how to maximize your iPhone's battery life and the charging mistakes everyone makes with lithium-ion batteries that you can avoid. Aside from that, there are also a number of settings you can change to squeeze the most out of your weakening battery.

Spoiler alert, we're not going to tell you to turn your screen brightness down to 1% and kill your refresh rate with Low Power mode and Reduce Motion, or any other extreme measure that would sacrifice iOS's best aspects to eke out a couple more minutes of battery. After all, why pay for convenient hardware and features you're not going to use? These are settings changes that can make an impact without turning your expensive iPhone into a joyless slab of metal. Try these five tips if your battery life is lackluster and see if it doesn't make a difference.