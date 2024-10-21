How To See Your Full Location History On iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

If you're curious about where you've been and when you were there, your iPhone keeps detailed records of your movements. It uses the built-in GPS and location services to quietly monitor and log your whereabouts. This can be helpful for various reasons, whether you want to reminisce about past trips, recall specific locations, or gain insight into the data collected by Apple and other services about you.

Knowing how to access this location data can offer valuable insights, enabling you to trace your steps or see how frequently you visit certain places. This information can also help you identify patterns in your daily routines, such as your commuting habits or favorite hangout spots.

In the following sections, we'll explain how to view your iPhone's full location history using the built-in Significant Locations feature and the timeline feature in Google Maps. More importantly, we'll also show you how to turn off location tracking if you find it uncomfortable.