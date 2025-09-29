5 iOS 26 Features Android Users Are Missing Out On

Text messages are one of the best ways to share information. But what if you don't need the entire text? Maybe you're meeting up with someone and just want the address from the text they sent. Or perhaps a friend shared their Wi-Fi credentials with you, but you need to copy the password only. The problem, though, is that selecting specific portions of a text message isn't exactly easy.

On Android, the Google Messages app forces you to copy the entire block of text. You then need to paste it elsewhere — like as a new message or in your notes app — to be able to select certain parts.

Apple, on the other hand, has addressed this issue in iOS 26. To copy only parts of a text message on iOS 26, simply hold down on the text. Then, tap on Select from the popup menu and drag the blue handles to highlight the parts you want. Choose Copy to copy the selected sections. You can also choose Look Up to use the selected text to search the web, Translate to translate the selection, and Share to send it to any other app.