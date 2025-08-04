5 Things You Should Do Immediately After Buying A New iPhone

iPhones are just as popular with thieves as they are with the common user thanks to their high resale value. The Wall Street Journal interviewed a self-confessed thief who said that all he needed to nab people's iPhones (and everything they had inside them) was their six-digit passcode. Unfortunately, Apple makes it all too easy for someone to get to your passwords, bank accounts, and even Apple account settings armed with that easy six-number combination. The means of defending against this — Stolen Device Protection — is not enabled by default.

Stolen Device Protection does two things. Number one, it requires biometric authentication (Face ID) for anything that normally requires it (passwords, Face ID-locked apps, etc.), with no option for a passcode fallback. Number two, any changes to your Apple account password trigger a one-hour delay; once that hour is up, biometrics are still required to finalize the change. Stolen Device Protection only kicks in when your iPhone is in so-called "familiar locations," such as your home and workplace. If you have concerns about your iPhone learning the wrong familiar location, then you can set Stolen Device Protection to work at all times.

Using your iPhone's stolen device protection feature is easy. Simply go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and press Turn on Protection under Stolen Device Protection. Done. It takes less than a minute to enable and can prevent a thief from hijacking your phone's logged-in accounts and making a killing on your iPhone as well; there's a black market around stolen iPhones, and thieves get the best prices if they can completely erase your phone and resell it. Take this as your cue to enable all the iPhone security settings and features while you're at it.