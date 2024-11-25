12 Things You Should Know Before Buying An iPhone (New Or Used)

For years, Apple clung to the controversial Lightning connector, forcing users to keep separate cables for their Apple products and for everything else. Not anymore. Beginning with the iPhone 15, USB-C is the norm for both the standard and Pro models. Ergo, if you want USB-C, you will need to buy a 15 or above.

One important item of note: the USB-C standards on iPhone models are not identical. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus both support USB 2, which can handle up to 480 Mb/s. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max support USB 3, a massive jump to 10 Gbps. Though to be fair, this is really only going to affect you if you plan to plug your iPhone into your computer to transfer large files. For the small stuff — some pictures or documents — the difference will be negligible, especially if your computer doesn't support USB 3.

Also, do be careful if you decide to buy accessories for your iPhone, like AirPods. Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro 2 to USB-C, but if you buy them from a third-party retailer you might accidentally pick up the Lightning version — likely if there is a deep sale. Pay extra close attention to the spec sheet unless you don't mind using Lightning.

