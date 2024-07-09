Which MacBook Models Have 120Hz Displays?
While gaming is possible on the MacBook Pro, it hasn't always been ideal. That is, until Apple unveiled its revolutionary M-series processors, which massively boosted performance in all areas, including gaming. The Apple silicon chips soon welcomed a new host of MacBooks designed to deliver 120Hz refresh rates, attracting gamers or anyone seeking a smoother scrolling experience.
These 120Hz displays were first introduced on the iPad Pro in 2017. ProMotion is the term Apple uses to describe the boosted refresh rate of 120Hz, or 120 refreshes per second, allowing users to enjoy smoother motion and less blur. The company also brought the higher refresh rate to the glossy iPhone 13 Pro, while the standard iPhone 13 was limited to a 60Hz display. At the same time this was occurring, Apple also lined up a new series of MacBooks that would be the first to bring the improved refresh rates to a bigger screen. Not all new MacBooks feature a 120Hz display, though, so which should you buy if you're seeking the higher refresh rate?
Which MacBook models feature 120Hz displays?
In recent years, Apple has certainly upped its game in hardware advancements, particularly given the company's game-changing system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs. But not all new MacBooks feature 120Hz displays. For instance, even the latest expensive model of the M3 MacBook Air doesn't offer the higher refresh rate.
If you're looking to experience the smoothness of a 120Hz display, turn toward the MacBook Pro models. Apple's latest iteration of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the latest to get Apple's M3 chips and feature a crisp 120Hz display. You can also find the higher refresh rate on the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros released earlier the same year.
The revolutionary MacBook Pro models from 2023 aren't the only ones to feature a 120Hz display, however. The upgraded refresh rates have been around since Apple started integrating its M-series chips into MacBook Pros. You can find Apple's ProMotion technology with 120Hz compatibility in its 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook models featuring the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. One important outlier to be aware of is the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro model (without the M2 Pro or Max chips), which surprisingly excludes ProMotion with 120Hz from its still-worthy range of specs.