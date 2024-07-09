Which MacBook Models Have 120Hz Displays?

While gaming is possible on the MacBook Pro, it hasn't always been ideal. That is, until Apple unveiled its revolutionary M-series processors, which massively boosted performance in all areas, including gaming. The Apple silicon chips soon welcomed a new host of MacBooks designed to deliver 120Hz refresh rates, attracting gamers or anyone seeking a smoother scrolling experience.

These 120Hz displays were first introduced on the iPad Pro in 2017. ProMotion is the term Apple uses to describe the boosted refresh rate of 120Hz, or 120 refreshes per second, allowing users to enjoy smoother motion and less blur. The company also brought the higher refresh rate to the glossy iPhone 13 Pro, while the standard iPhone 13 was limited to a 60Hz display. At the same time this was occurring, Apple also lined up a new series of MacBooks that would be the first to bring the improved refresh rates to a bigger screen. Not all new MacBooks feature a 120Hz display, though, so which should you buy if you're seeking the higher refresh rate?