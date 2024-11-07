The Next iOS Update Could Change The Way You Use Your iPhone Forever
Everyone knows that an iPhone is a lot more than just a device for making calls. Apple has spent over a decade expanding the almost limitless possibilities of its tiny computers, with each new model improving their technical capabilities and the company's ever-growing App Store providing endless resources for utility, education, and entertainment. But one thing has stayed consistent since the first generation launched back in 2007: The iPhone has only ever allowed its users to use the official Apple Phone app and FaceTime as the default options for making and receiving calls. Sure, you can use something like Skype or Google to make calls between apps, but there was only ever one app that would open when someone dialed your phone number, until now.
Apple has recently announced that its upcoming iOS 18.2 update will be making several major changes to the way iPhones operate. This update is packed to the brim with all kinds of AI features that are going to bring generative machine learning to the fore, but it's also the first update that opens the door for iPhone users to change their devices' default app settings. This includes swapping out the default web browser, messaging app, and even the phone app itself. A report from Bloomberg states that Apple is planning to release the iOS 18.2 update the week of December 2, 2024, but the developer beta is already live. Here's everything we know about it so far.
New AI features
It's no secret that the tech industry has been leaning heavily into AI research and development over the last couple of years. We've started to see AI integration into everything from Amazon's review summary programs to Google's search filters. Now Apple fans are going to start seeing a lot more of it in their phones.
The new update will reportedly implement many of the major Apple Intelligence features that were initially announced during the 2024 WWDC presentation. Several of these improvements will be the result of integrating ChatGPT, Gemmoji, Image Playground, and several other AI-powered technologies that will put the impressive processors to use in newer models like the iPhone 16. These will not only effect search and optimization functions but will provide several new generative capabilities as well. IPhone users will get unfettered access to ChatGPT's generative text platform through Writing Tools and Siri without needing an account; Genmoji can be used to generate unique, custom emojis on the fly; and Image Playground is a DALL-E-like image generation platform that can create any illustration, sketch, or animation-style image you ask it to.
One of the more anticipated features coming as part of the iOS 18 launch schedule is Siri 2.0 – a much needed revamp of the digital assistant that promises to make it smarter and more helpful, though this isn't scheduled until iOS 18.4 launches sometime in Spring 2025.
Alternative phone apps
The other big change that iPhone users are going to see when the iOS 18.2 update goes live is that they will finally be able to change out their phone's default apps. This applies to several different types of applications, but the Phone app is one of the most noteworthy. According to Apple's own developer notes, "In iOS and iPadOS 18.2 and later, a user may select an app other than the Phone or FaceTime apps to place calls."
As of right now, Apple has not posted an official list of the applications that will be compatible. It has mentioned that they will be able to use alternative communication services such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), though it seems the company is opening the door to allow third-party apps to be modified in order to fill this role. Apple has provided instructions for developers to make their apps compatible as the default calling app on iOS. These apps then have to be submitted to App Store Connect for approval before they can be used as the default calling application.
This is good news for apps like RingCentral that offer business-focused feature sets like custom greetings, call routing, and triage calls, but we'll also likely see several other specialty call apps. Apple users in the EU will also have access to other third-party apps through alternative app marketplaces, though it doesn't appear that there are any plans for these to become available in North America.
Alternative messaging apps
The Phone app isn't the only one that you're going to be able to replace, though. The iOS 18 update brought some long-awaited Messages features like RCS Messaging support, but iPhone users will also be able to replace the Messages app as their designated method for sending and receiving texts. This is also stated in Apple's developer notes: "In iOS and iPadOS 18.2 and later, a user may select an app other than the Messages app to send instant messages."
So which apps might be available to replace Messages? Just like with the Phone app, Apple hasn't shared any of the alternatives that will be available yet, but it has put out similar instructions for developers to prepare their apps to function as the default option. WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Kik Messenger, Google Hangouts, Threema, GroupMe, and Spike are all popular messaging apps that each offer their own unique features and benefits that distinguish them from Apple's standard app. Some offer specialized group messaging features or easy cross-platform communication, while others have privacy-focused encryption technology for added security. Messages will cover all the basic functionality that most iPhone users need, but there will now be other options for those with specialized needs and interests.
Alternative contactless transaction apps
Another type of application that Apple is going to open up to third-party developers is contactless transaction apps. Several HCE-based APIs were introduced in iOS 17.4 back in March 2024 in the European Economic Area (EEA) that made it so iPhones could perform contactless transactions for payments, car keys, tickets, and several other forms of contactless communication between devices. Then, in the iOS 18.1 update, Apple introduced contactless transactions between NFC & SE Platform compatible apps. This served many of the same functions, but it added several layers of additional security that make it ideal for closed-loop transit, corporate badges, student IDs, home keys, and hotel keys, and Apple even promised to support government IDs. All of this in addition to the same functionalities seen in the HCE-based apps.
Now, iPhone users will be able to select which of these apps they would like as their default option. "The NFC & SE Platform is a secure solution developed by Apple that enables authorized developers to provide capabilities, such as securely adding, storing, and presenting a contactless card for NFC use cases, from within their iOS app," says Apple. "Supported NFC and SE platform apps can be selected by users as their default handler for these transactions." This should make it easier to access whichever of these apps you use most frequently.