The Next iOS Update Could Change The Way You Use Your iPhone Forever

Everyone knows that an iPhone is a lot more than just a device for making calls. Apple has spent over a decade expanding the almost limitless possibilities of its tiny computers, with each new model improving their technical capabilities and the company's ever-growing App Store providing endless resources for utility, education, and entertainment. But one thing has stayed consistent since the first generation launched back in 2007: The iPhone has only ever allowed its users to use the official Apple Phone app and FaceTime as the default options for making and receiving calls. Sure, you can use something like Skype or Google to make calls between apps, but there was only ever one app that would open when someone dialed your phone number, until now.

Apple has recently announced that its upcoming iOS 18.2 update will be making several major changes to the way iPhones operate. This update is packed to the brim with all kinds of AI features that are going to bring generative machine learning to the fore, but it's also the first update that opens the door for iPhone users to change their devices' default app settings. This includes swapping out the default web browser, messaging app, and even the phone app itself. A report from Bloomberg states that Apple is planning to release the iOS 18.2 update the week of December 2, 2024, but the developer beta is already live. Here's everything we know about it so far.