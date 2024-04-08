6 Top Rated Smart TVs With A 120Hz Refresh Rate
Buying a new TV isn't as simple as it once was. With regular advances in technology, TVs now come in all shapes and sizes and have more features than you likely know what to do with. How big of a TV do you need? What's the difference between 4K and UHD? All of these (and more) questions should be considered before splurging on your next entertainment centerpiece, but don't forget about another important feature: refresh rate.
What is refresh rate? It's certainly one of the things you need to know before buying a new monitor, but how does it affect a TV? In the simplest terms, a TV's refresh rate determines how smooth of an image it can produce. It's actually how quickly the device can generate new images because, at the end of the day, shows, movies, and sports are just a series of rapid images. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the transition to the next "image," and overall, the more natural and realistic movement looks on-screen.
60Hz has long been the standard for TV refresh rates. However, that's changed in recent years, with 120Hz becoming the new norm. Some companies even produce 144Hz, 240Hz, and 480Hz TVs. The higher the refresh rate, the higher the price, so you'll want to make sure you find a top-rated TV worth the cost. Thankfully, we've done the work for you, finding a few highly rated TVs with a 120Hz refresh rate and up.
LG 65 C3 Series OLED evo Smart TV
Leading the way as the top-rated TV with a 120Hz refresh rate on Best Buy is the LG 65" C3 Series OLED evo Smart TV. As the name suggests, you can expect supreme picture quality with this TV, boasting 4K resolution, OLED EVO display technology, and HDR support on top of a 120Hz refresh rate. Every show, movie, or event you watch will look lifelike, the colors will pop, and the images will be as smooth as butter. What more could you need?
The LG 65" OLED evo comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos, a Brightness Booster, and an Art Gallery to display paintings and photos when you aren't watching. Plus, the TV is the perfect gaming counterpart, with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium providing the best gaming experience. It also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.
Unsurprisingly, the LG 65" C3 OLED evo Smart TV sits comfortably on top with a 4.8-star rating at Best Buy via 1,400 five-star customer reviews. However, if somehow that's not enough to convince you, the TV has similar numbers on LG's website, with a 4.6 overall rating and over 1,100 five-star reviews. It costs $1,599.99 and comes in 42", 48", 55", 77", and 83" options that all have equally high ratings (only fewer reviews).
Samsung 65 S90C OLED Smart TV
The Samsung 65" S90C OLED TV features a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, HDR, and an OLED display, making pictures clearer and motion smoother than ever. Its Neural Quantum Processor has 4K Upscaling, using AI to upgrade any high-definition content to 2160p. Sound comes through crystal clear with Dolby Atmos, and the Object Tracking Sound Lite feature brings 3D sound to life. The slim and sleek design gives the S90C a larger screen, and its solar-powered remote makes replacing batteries an issue of the past. The Samsung 65" TV is also excellent for gaming, with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro smoothing out the fastest games. You can even get up to a 144Hz refresh rate with the feature (with compatible PC-connected content). And, of course, it wouldn't be a smart TV without Amazon Alexa (built-in), Google Assistant, and SmartThings compatibility.
As if the Samsung-LG rivalry wasn't cemented enough, the Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED Smart TV is the second highest-rated TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, following directly behind LG's C3 Series. Like the latter, it also has a 4.8-star customer rating but falls to second place because of its measly 1,200 five-star reviews. Jokes aside, it's clear there's a distinct fight for first place regarding customer reviews. The Samsung Class S90C 65" OLED TV costs $1,599.99 and comes in 55", 77", and 83" options.
Samsung 65 Q80C QLED Smart TV
If the Samsung S90C is out of your budget but you still want a 120Hz refresh rate TV, Samsung's Q80C QLED TV could be the one for you. There are some differences between OLED and QLED TVs, primarily around color and brightness, but rest assured, this TV isn't a slouch. And it's a couple hundred dollars cheaper.
The Samsung Q80C QLED offers 4K resolution and HDR support. It uses QLED technology and its Full Array Local Dimming to ensure its color and brightness compete with the two previous behemoth TVs. Of course, it has a 120Hz refresh to make the picture and motion more lifelike, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ makes it even smoother. The Motion Enhancement Technology is slightly downgraded compared to the S90C (which boasts Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro), but that's expected with the more affordable model. The Q80C also includes all the standard smart TV features, like streaming services and voice assistant compatibility (Amazon Alexa comes built-in).
Keeping with the nature of this list, the Samsung Q80C comes highly rated with a 4.8-star average rating from Best Buy customers. That includes nearly 800 five-star reviews, with customers praising the TV's picture quality, sound quality, and brightness. It costs $1,299.99 or $1,199.99 if you find it on sale, and Samsung also offers 50", 55", 75", and 85" options.
Sony 65 BRAVIA XR X90L 4K UHD Smart TV
Sony is another quality choice for a TV manufacturer, and if you want one with a 120Hz refresh rate, look no further than the Sony 65" BRAVIA XR X90L Smart TV. Much like the previous devices, the Sony X90L offers a state-of-the-art display, including 4K resolution and HDR support. However, unlike the earlier juggernauts, it's an LED TV rather than an OLED, meaning the colors and range won't be as vibrant. However, to counteract that, the TV features Sony's XR Triluminos Pro to enhance the range, saturation, and colors that a standard LED TV would miss out on.
It also has XR Clear Image and 4K Upscaling, bringing HD and digital content to near-4K resolution. Since Sony makes more than just TVs, the BRAVIA X90L pairs unbelievably well with the company's other products, including Sony soundbars, cameras, and the PlayStation 5, adding a special treat to the 2023 BRAVIAs for gamers. If you have a Sony household, you can't go wrong with this 120Hz TV.
But don't take our word for it. Best Buy customers are more than happy with their purchases, as the Sony BRAVIA X90L has a 4.8-star rating and nearly 800 five-star reviews. It costs $1,199.99, putting it below the earlier options, but the X90L also has options of 55", 75", 85", and a whopping 98", so it can fit in your living room no matter how much space you may have.
Hisense 55 U7 Series Smart TV
If you're in the market for an uber-high-refresh-rate TV, you'll want to familiarize yourself with Hisense. The Chinese electronics manufacturer is practically the name brand for visual features, and its smart TVs boast some of the highest refresh rates on the market.The Hisense 75" U7 Smart TV is a Mini-LED, QLED, 4K, and UHD device. Pair that with its 144Hz refresh rate, and you'll have the highest quality and smoothest picture out of your friends' entertainment setups. This monster of a TV also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, a 480 Motion Rate (refresh rate and motion rate are different), and comes fully equipped with Google TV. If 75" is too big for your room (or you want to save some money), the Hisense U7 Smart TV also comes in 55" and 65" .
On Best Buy's website, the Hisense 75" Class U7 Smart TV has an impressive 4.7-star average rating with nearly 300 customer reviews. So, even though it costs a whopping $1,099.99 (usually $1,129.99), you can rest easy knowing you're getting your money's worth. Similarly, the 55" ($599.99) has a 4.6-star rating with 420 reviews, and the 65" ($799.99) has 4.6 stars on 410 reviews. Whichever model you go with, customers agree that the Hisense U7 Series is more than worth your time.
Hisense 75 Class U8 Series Smart TV
As far as the top-of-the-line goes, it doesn't get much higher than Hisense. We've included two of their products because of the nature of this list. If your TV's refresh rate is at the top of your priorities list, you need one of these behemoths in your home. In terms of features, the Hisense 75" U8 Series isn't too different than its U7 Series counterpart. Its display is also 4K with UHD, but the U8 Series boasts an ULED Pro Full Array, putting its peak brightness at 1,500 nits as opposed to the U7's 1,000. The U8 also features a 144Hz refresh rate with a 480 Motion Rate, putting it at the top of the TVs on this list regarding picture smoothness. Outside of the peak brightness, you're pretty much getting the same, extra large, bezel-less experience, including features like Dolby Vision and Atmos, dedicated Game Modes, and a built-in Google Assistant.
There are plenty of best and worst things about Hisense TVs. What it lacks in colors, it makes up for in brightness. And when comparing refresh rates, the two Hisense TVs included absolutely destroy the competition, offering some of the smoothest pictures on the market. The 75" U8 Series is usually $1,599.99, but with Best Buy's savings, you can get it for $1,199.99. It's also available in three other highly rated sizes (55", 65", and 85"). Customers give the extra-large TV a 4.7-star rating, with nearly 300 five-star reviews.