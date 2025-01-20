7 Major Prepaid Carriers That Support RCS Messaging On iPhone

After only being available on Android for a while now, Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging has finally come to iPhone thanks to Apple's recent iOS 18 software update (though you do have to manually turn it on in your iPhone's settings). This messaging technology is more secure, employing end-to-end encryption, and allows users to indulge in high-quality media sharing in their messages.

However, RCS is not available for every prepaid cellular service plan. This is particularly true for some of the smaller cell service providers, but some major providers have not yet integrated RCS messaging into their services as of this writing, such as Mint Mobile or Boost Mobile. If you want to switch from SMS or MMS text messages on your iPhone to RCS messaging, you need to make sure that your service plan accommodates it. These seven major cell service providers all have prepaid plans that feature RCS messaging as part of the plan, with six of them offering service in the United States and one in Canada. RCS messaging is available in other parts of the world as well, but this list will focus solely on these two countries.

