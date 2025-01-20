7 Major Prepaid Carriers That Support RCS Messaging On iPhone
After only being available on Android for a while now, Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging has finally come to iPhone thanks to Apple's recent iOS 18 software update (though you do have to manually turn it on in your iPhone's settings). This messaging technology is more secure, employing end-to-end encryption, and allows users to indulge in high-quality media sharing in their messages.
However, RCS is not available for every prepaid cellular service plan. This is particularly true for some of the smaller cell service providers, but some major providers have not yet integrated RCS messaging into their services as of this writing, such as Mint Mobile or Boost Mobile. If you want to switch from SMS or MMS text messages on your iPhone to RCS messaging, you need to make sure that your service plan accommodates it. These seven major cell service providers all have prepaid plans that feature RCS messaging as part of the plan, with six of them offering service in the United States and one in Canada. RCS messaging is available in other parts of the world as well, but this list will focus solely on these two countries.
AT&T
AT&T is arguably the biggest cellular service provider in the United States, having the largest reach around the country, even if the signal isn't always the strongest. Because AT&T is such a large company, there's a good chance that you already have the service and can simply enable RCS messaging on your iPhone.
If you are not already an AT&T user, prepaid plans for unlimited data start at $45 per month as of this writing. However, this does not come with access to the company's 5G network — if you want that, the price goes up to $50.99 per month if you enable AutoPay, and that number goes up to $60.99 without AutoPay. While browsing plans, you'll see one that costs $25 per month and offers unlimited data, 5G access, and 10 GB of hot spot data, but this is a bit misleading. That price is actually the equivalent of you prepaying $300 upfront for the service for the entire year. Whichever plan you choose, RCS messaging is available.
Verizon
In terms of the number of subscribers, Verizon is at the very top, and as you would expect from a company with such a wide reach, it also supports the ability for RCS messaging for those who have updated to iOS 18. For those wanting to sign up with Verizon for an iPhone, getting that unlimited data in a prepaid plan is going to cost you a little bit more than AT&T, though.
The best way to save money with Verizon is by signing up for AutoPay, which will save you $10 per month. For an unlimited data plan, you're looking at $50 per month as of this writing ($60 per month without AutoPay). If you are not using AutoPay, that is $15 more per month than the equivalent plan from AT&T. This plan does include 5G, but not Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service, which is the higher quality and more reliable version. To add Ultra Wideband 5G service to their plan, that cost goes to $60 per month with AutoPay. Choosing between the two big names mostly comes down to personal preference, but Verizon will cost you slightly more.
T-Mobile and Metro
When it comes to data, many people — including the New York Times — place T-Mobile above its juggernaut competitors when it comes to quality. With it rounding out the big three of cellular providers, you can also expect that T-Mobile delivers RCS messaging for iPhone. Importantly, this messaging option is available for both regular T-Mobile as well as the Metro by T-Mobile service, both of which have prepaid plans available.
In terms of pricing, T-Mobile and Metro are nearly identical. Both base unlimited data plans come with 5G network support and cost $50 per month, though Metro is a little different. It requires AutoPay for that price, and the first month will cost you $55 at the time of this writing. For regular T-Mobile, the price does not change whether you enroll in AutoPay or not. As an added bonus, both can also act as a mobile hotspot, with the base T-Mobile plan offering unlimited 3G hotspot data, while Metro gets you just 8 GB. These hot spot numbers do not have any bearing on the iPhone's ability to use RCS messaging, though.
Cricket
When you move beyond the three major cellular providers in the United States, there are still a ton of other providers with the ability to enable RCS messaging on your iPhone. Cricket Wireless is a somewhat distant fourth place when it comes to market share, but it still delivers a reliable experience with unlimited data that also includes a 5G network.
Cricket Wireless actually charges slightly more for its prepaid unlimited data plan than the big three, though not by much. The single-line plan has a monthly cost of $55, but that is only if you want to go on a month-to-month basis. Cricket also offers plans that sign you up for three or twelve months. The three-month plan requires you to pay $75 up front, and the twelve-month has you prepay $300. For both plans, that equates to a fee of $25 per month, which is a significant discount from the month-to-month payments. However, these multi-month plans do not give you the option of using your iPhone as a hotspot as the month-to-month one does. Regardless, no matter how long you sign up for, RCS messaging will be available for you.
Spectrum
Spectrum is one of the biggest Internet providers in the United States, but the company also provides mobile plans. Not only that, but they are relatively affordable compared to the previously mentioned providers. Spectrum mobile plans include all the things you would hope for, from unlimited data to 5G network access, and that includes the ability to utilize RCS messaging on your iPhone. The only catch is that you also have to be a Spectrum Internet customer to qualify for their mobile plans.
If you do sign up for Spectrum Internet, you can get a single mobile line with unlimited data starting at just $30 per month, with additional lines costing $30 or $40 more per month per line, depending on the plan you choose. There is no contract with Spectrum mobile plans, so you are not locked into the service in case you want to change providers after a month or two. Of course, Spectrum is not a service available for every location, so you'll need to check to make sure you're eligible.
Xfinity
Xfinity is the Internet service provider run by Comcast, and the company has a few different avenues for a cellular plan. There is the traditional Xfinity mobile, but if you are looking for a prepaid cellular plan, you'll want the company's NOW by Xfinity brand. Unlike Spectrum, you do not need to already be an Xfinity subscriber to take advantage of this service.
NOW by Xfinity has one prepaid plan for cellular service that includes unlimited data and gives you access to its 5G network, as well as iPhone RCS messaging at just $25 per month. You also get that price for each additional line for up to five lines. This is the same price as the previously mentioned $300 per year plans, but you actually pay this month-to-month instead of all upfront. However, do know that once you've used 20 GB of data during the month, your download speeds will be decreased to a maximum speed of 1.5 Mb/s. This won't have much effect on RCS messaging unless you are receiving larger media files, but it's an important consideration.
Telus
Many of the biggest mobile providers in Canada, such as Rogers, Bell, and Virgin Plus, either recently eliminated prepaid plans or are set to get rid of them in early 2025. There is one major company left that still has prepaid plans: Telus, which has also enabled the ability for you to use RCS messaging on your iPhone. Unfortunately, while they do offer unlimited SMS and MMS messaging, none of these prepaid plans have the option for unlimited data.
Telus offers month-to-month and long-term plans. For the long-term plans, the most data per month you can get is 3 GB, which will cost you either $90 every 90 days or $150 every 180 days (Keep in mind, this is in Canadian dollars). Meanwhile, the month-to-month ones go up to 10 GB at $55 per month, while a 5 GB plan will cost $45 per month, and a 1 GB plan costs $35 per month. These are not high data numbers, but Telus does offer bonus data if you enroll in Autopay: an additional 2 GB per month on long-term plans, while month-to-month plans get 2 GB for the lowest tier and 10 GB for the highest two tiers.