11 iOS Settings You Need To Enable ASAP

Bilingual people, listen up. iOS 18 is finally catching up to Android. iOS 17 and prior supported multiple keyboards, to be clear, and in some cases one keyboard could be used for two languages. However, you relied on autocorrect or holding down a letter to add non-English characters and accent marks, like the Spanish "ñ." iOS 18 expands the feature with improved two-language keyboards.

The first needed improvement here is that two-language keyboards are actually two merged keyboards, not one keyboard with support for typing in another language. This is now labeled clearly on the space bar, but you'll first have to go to Settings and add a second language to an existing, supported keyboard in General > Keyboards. It's a small improvement over iOS 17, where your primary English keyboard was grouped automatically with other Roman-alphabet languages (like Spanish). Now, you can choose specifically which two languages you want each keyboard option to support, including non-standard ones like Dvorak.

When changing keyboards with the globe icon, you can now clearly see the two languages supported for one keyboard. There's also a better indicator of priority, so if it's an English > Spanish keyboard, it'll default to English spellcheck until you start typing in Spanish. There'll be no more of that pesky spellcheck defaulting to another language and tripping you up at the beginning of a message. If you've been avoiding the iOS keyboard and using Google (or another) because of this, now may be the time to go back.

