Passwords App In iOS 18: How It Works (And How To Use It)

With Apple's new fall releases, there is discussion about the iPhone 16's restrained approach to AI, along with the new software update. iOS 18 offers an abundance of new features, such as home screen personalization, the new, redesigned Photos app, and the fantastic AI-powered Clean Up function. However, you may have noticed a new app pop up on your screen after the update.

To find a saved password on your iPhone before iOS 18, you had to go into your settings app and find the stored passwords within the settings options — from there, you'd have to search through a long list. If you find this frustrating, you'll be delighted with the new, quick-access Passwords app that will automatically show up on your phone after the update is installed.

Though this new feature of iOS 18 is exciting, it's important to understand how it works. Whenever you sign into an app and put in your username and password, your phone will ask if you would like to save the information. If you give the phone permission to do so, it will be stored in the Password app and categorized appropriately. This goes for Wi-Fi passwords, too. The next time you sign into the same app or website, the iPhone will prompt you to unlock that app using Face ID, touch ID, or with your passcode, and will automatically fill in the information once you unlock it.

