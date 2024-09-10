The iPhone 16 Is A Smart Rejection Of The Worst Smartphone Trend

When Apple unveiled the brand new iPhone 16 lineup, its representatives had some eyebrow-raising surprises. There are new hardware buttons for camera control and shortcuts that look both useful and fun. There are new iPhone colors, a new A18 chipset, and new camera features. However, what went unsaid during the introductory presentation shocked me most. Although time was devoted to the new AI capacities that the company is collectively calling Apple Intelligence, those features are extremely sparse in comparison to the iPhone's biggest competitors.

Whereas Google and Samsung have packed the latest flagships — the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24, respectively — to the brim with AI features, Apple's newest phones have far fewer, and honestly, good riddance. While a large proportion of the tech industry has plowed ahead with AI features that are variously useless, broken, or actively harmful, Apple looks to have had the foresight to avoid such mistakes — curating useful AI features into a thoughtful package.

That AI asceticism is most noticeable in the iPhone 16's camera, which has no gimmicky or reality-altering generative features. Those mindful, demure sensibilities filter down through the rest of the device, too. There's a clarity of purpose to Apple's AI, along with an apparent commitment to data privacy that the rest of the industry should strive to copy. As the public is growing tired of supposedly futuristic AI features that don't meaningfully serve them, Apple Intelligence is a breath of fresh air.

