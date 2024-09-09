Every New iPhone 16 Color, Plus The Classics That Are Back

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023, the company received mixed reactions from consumers concerning the choice of colors for the phone. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models came in five color options: black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. For 2024, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models continue to be offered in five color options: white, black, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

While these palettes sound very similar, Apple offered extremely pale shades to consumers for the 2023 models. For example, the blue color variant of the iPhone 15 almost looked white, while the green color variant barely looked green. While some users didn't mind this understated, muted look, others criticized them for being too drab, to the extent of being boring.

With the brand-new, feature-rich iPhone 16, Apple seems to have had enough of this experiment. The company's just-revealed 2024 iPhone models not only feature much-needed subtle design updates but also come in colors that are more vibrant than their immediate predecessors.