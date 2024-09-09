Every New iPhone 16 Color, Plus The Classics That Are Back
When Apple announced the iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023, the company received mixed reactions from consumers concerning the choice of colors for the phone. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models came in five color options: black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. For 2024, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models continue to be offered in five color options: white, black, pink, teal, and ultramarine.
While these palettes sound very similar, Apple offered extremely pale shades to consumers for the 2023 models. For example, the blue color variant of the iPhone 15 almost looked white, while the green color variant barely looked green. While some users didn't mind this understated, muted look, others criticized them for being too drab, to the extent of being boring.
With the brand-new, feature-rich iPhone 16, Apple seems to have had enough of this experiment. The company's just-revealed 2024 iPhone models not only feature much-needed subtle design updates but also come in colors that are more vibrant than their immediate predecessors.
The iPhone 16 colors are much bolder than last year's
For 2024, Apple will offer these phones in color options: Pink, ultramarine, teal, white, and black. If you were a fan of the iPhone 15's washed-out color options, you might have a hard time getting used to the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. Save for the black option, which looks identical to the one from 2023, the new color options are darker, more vibrant, and look "richer" compared to those available for the iPhone 15 lineup. Another noticeable design element this time is the darker shades of color surrounding the camera module, which makes it stand out.
Aside from black, the only color name that Apple has retained for the iPhone 16 lineup is pink, though that's where the similarities end. The shade of pink used on the iPhone 16 looks nothing like the pink we saw on the 15, looking notably bolder and darker. The white option is about what you'd expect, and the teal and ultramarine both seem to be much fuller jewel tones.
All five color variants of the iPhone 16 lineup will be available for preorder starting September 13, 2024, and they'll go on sale starting September 20. In the U.S., prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799, while the base variant of the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899.