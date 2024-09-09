iPhone 16's Biggest Feature May Be A Single Button

The upcoming iPhone 16, which Apple unveiled during its September event, has at least one "new" and standout feature — an action button. Despite the newness, you may feel like you've seen the action button before. If you own a recent Pro model, then you'll be correct in that respect, but the 16th generation of iPhone sees the feature roll out across the entire lineup.

Exactly how useful the button is depends on what you intend on using it for. If you're addicted to fitness and need a health app on a hair trigger, it may be good for that. If you stumble around in the dark a lot and want a quick way of triggering the flashlight, you can set it to do that too. It can also be set to change function based on the time of day it is. So you can use it to quickly set an alarm at night, or launch your calendar first thing in the morning.

There may be a downside, though, as the action button replaces the mute switch — a much-loved feature among many iPhone users. You can sort of cancel this out by setting the action button to mute your device, but the tactile sensation will be a bit different. A new camera control button has also been added to the phone, which should please the Instagram aficionados.

