10 Ways To Reduce Motion Sickness When Using VR

There's never been a better time to get into VR. VR headset technology has advanced beyond a room full of sensors to let you play anywhere, and options range from the massively popular Meta Quest 3 (review) to the PlayStation VR2 (review). And if you want the crispest, most premium experience, you can sacrifice your firstborn for the Apple Vision Pro (aka, great tech in search of a purpose). Games are aplenty; you've got party classics like "Beat Saber" and full-blown puzzle shooter single-player campaigns like "Half-Life: Alyx."

Many headsets now have the built-in horsepower and battery to run their own games, no longer requiring you to tether yourself to a costly gaming PC. All great news until you sink $500 into VR gear, only to vomit your guts out after just an hour running and gunning in a virtual world. This isn't some tiny minority of people, either. According to Thomas Stoffregen at the University of Minnesota (via the American Institute of Physics), 40% to 70% of individuals get sick within 15 minutes of VR use.

VR hardware has advanced in spades while human hardware hasn't changed much at all since our cave-dwelling days. VR sickness, also sometimes known as cybersickness, is just part of the territory, especially if a person is prone to motion sickness elsewhere in life. Symptoms aren't that far off from how you feel looking at your phone too long in a moving vehicle: nausea, disorientation, dizziness, headaches, the whole nine yards. Even if you go with the cheaper Meta Quest 2, that's a lot of money to spend just to go Old Faithful all over your furniture. But here's some good news: Cybersickness can be mitigated. Here are 10 tips worth trying.