4 New Meta Quest Updates To Be Excited About

Sure, there are definitely experiences that demand whole-body movement, like a heart-pounding Expert+ game of BeatSaber. However, some experiences don't need to be so involved, like browsing videos on YouTube, playing simple games, or maybe even watching an MMA fight up close. With the latest update for the Meta Quest 3, you can start enjoying the benefits of immersing yourself in a different world, all while being on your back.

The lying down feature isn't entirely novel. In fact, Android Central reported that it was originally included in the v53 firmware beta for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro last year. Not to mention, competitors like the well-received Apple Vision Pro had this feature rolled out from the get-go, but this is reasonable considering the Vision Pro is significantly more expensive compared to the Quest 3.

To enable this feature, all you have to do is open your Settings, select Experimental, and toggle on the button next to Use Apps While Lying Down. Afterward, you can reset your view while lying down by holding down the menu button. Aside from passively consuming content, this new lying-down feature can definitely be a game-changer for bedridden individuals or those who struggle with mobility. Whether it is for elderly individuals or people recovering from accidents or illness, the lying down feature can certainly another layer of accessibility for the differently-abled Quest owners and maybe even spark a whole new range of experiences.