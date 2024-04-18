4 New Meta Quest Updates To Be Excited About
Since the launch of its first headset in 2019, the Quest has been instrumental in the mainstream adoption of augmented and virtual reality. In fact, it only took a year before Meta announced the release of Oculus Quest 2 and plans to discontinue its first-generation Quest. Not to mention, Meta remained committed to maintaining the device with software updates to keep it safe and usable for early supporters, even with the introduction of the Quest 3 to the line up.
But, in March 2024, Forbes reported that Meta issued a report to its developers that they will only have until April 30 to release further app updates. Although the announcement marks the end of an era for many early Quest supporters, Meta also gave us a few things to look forward to just a few weeks after the announcement. On April 9, 2024, Meta shared that several cool features are coming to the Meta Quest headsets in its latest software update. In its v64 release notes, Meta shares that its latest update will affect the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2, with some features limited to certain Quest models. Here are four that have us excited.
Support for using the Meta Quest while lying down
Sure, there are definitely experiences that demand whole-body movement, like a heart-pounding Expert+ game of BeatSaber. However, some experiences don't need to be so involved, like browsing videos on YouTube, playing simple games, or maybe even watching an MMA fight up close. With the latest update for the Meta Quest 3, you can start enjoying the benefits of immersing yourself in a different world, all while being on your back.
The lying down feature isn't entirely novel. In fact, Android Central reported that it was originally included in the v53 firmware beta for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro last year. Not to mention, competitors like the well-received Apple Vision Pro had this feature rolled out from the get-go, but this is reasonable considering the Vision Pro is significantly more expensive compared to the Quest 3.
To enable this feature, all you have to do is open your Settings, select Experimental, and toggle on the button next to Use Apps While Lying Down. Afterward, you can reset your view while lying down by holding down the menu button. Aside from passively consuming content, this new lying-down feature can definitely be a game-changer for bedridden individuals or those who struggle with mobility. Whether it is for elderly individuals or people recovering from accidents or illness, the lying down feature can certainly another layer of accessibility for the differently-abled Quest owners and maybe even spark a whole new range of experiences.
External mic support
While the internal mic works for a lot of users already, some people just prefer clearer options, especially if you have a habit of barking commands at teammates. Although external headphones have been supported by Meta Quest headsets for a while, there hasn't been any support for microphones that you can plug in directly. Thankfully, Meta introduced external microphone support for its Quest 3 models in its latest update.
To use an external microphone, the notes add that you can plug the mic directly into the USB-C port on the Meta Quest 3 headset. If your specific microphone doesn't use USB-C, it mentions that attaching an adapter will make it work just as well. Afterward, you can go to your Meta Quest Settings, select Experimental and choose the external microphone. While this feature was tagged for Meta Quest 3 only, it's definitely going to be useful for creators now and in the future.
Improved immersive experiences
A slightly annoying thing about the Meta Quest headsets was how live streams would just disappear once you took the headset off. With Continuous Casting, Meta lets you keep the stream running for those little moments in between games that you need to return to the normal world. If done well, this minor change can help users feel more immersed in the Quest experience, even as a spectator. Aside from uninterrupted casting, Meta also introduces improved features to help further immerse its Quest users, specifically through passthrough. Here's a quick video from the Meta Quest team comparing the clarity of the video between v63 and v64:
Among its passthrough improvements, Meta shares its plans to improve both resolutions, such as enabling users to see smaller details and read text the way that we do with our smartphones. In addition, Meta mentions plans to improve image quality as well. By improving its colors and reducing graininess, it is inching towards making the images displayed inside your headset appear closer to real life, even after several hours of use or during low-light scenarios.
Finding friends faster in Horizon Worlds
Despite efforts to charm businesses to bring their online gatherings into its virtual world, even Meta's employees have avoided the Metaverse including its own Horizon Worlds. After some users claimed harassment issues, Meta added some safety elements like the VR "personal boundary" feature in 2022. Despite this, Meta has continued to experiment with what it can do with the VR world and how to get users more involved. For example, in its April 2024 v157 release notes, Meta Horizon Worlds introduced the Instant Replay feature, which captures moments in worlds seamlessly and sends them to your inbox.
In its v64 update, Meta shares that it is testing a Horizon Worlds feature that lets users visit friends in public worlds easily (if they've shared their location) using the People app. Although it's easy to imagine all the ways this could go wrong, it's interesting to see how they can make this feature work better than having an ordinary video call.