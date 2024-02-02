The Apple Vision Pro Isn't The Next iPhone (It Could Be Something More)

Apple has officially entered the AR/VR market with the launch of its Vision Pro headset. The device has a starting price just short of $3,500, a better-than 4K display, and no controllers. Instead, eye and hand tracking helps users navigate the headset. Initial reviews have been positive, and Apple has found success entering established markets with a highly polished product before. But how much of a success can the Vision Pro really be?

While Apple has been around since the 1970s, its most successful product launched this century. The iPhone dominates a large section of the smartphone market, accounting for over 50% of all phones in the United States. It helped make the smartphone an essential item and changed people's daily lives in doing so. There are also power users who buy the highest-end iPhone possible every year, and those are the customers not likely to be put off by a $3,500 price tag.

Could the Vision Pro be a similar success story? Maybe, maybe not. There are some key differences between the two devices, the markets are different, and there are a few hurdles to overcome. But if it does prove popular, the Vision Pro could cause a bigger change in our daily lives than the iPhone.