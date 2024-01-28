The Top 10 Biggest Tech Gadget Failures Of All Time

CES is an event designed to showcase the next big things in the tech world. It's a platform where someone can take a great idea and show it to the world. However, it's also hosted its fair share of flops. Some of these flops make it back to the show years after they debuted there, thanks to "The Exhibition of Failed Ideas." The display, which is now in its second year, is there to highlight some of tech's biggest failures and explain why they all went wrong.

No one is safe, and larger companies may actually have a greater chance of getting a product into this hall of shame. If a small company produces some rubbish, it will likely remain in obscurity. But the likes of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have the visibility to make sure their duds live on in the public consciousness.

Some of the products on this list may also look similar to bits of today's mainstream tech. There's an argument that those products were just released a bit before their time, and either the technology or demand just wasn't there yet. Others were just downright weird, bad or, in some cases, dangerous.

Whatever the cause of their failure, here are some of tech's biggest flops, courtesy of prelaunch.com's "Exhibition of Failed Ideas."