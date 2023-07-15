The 5 Best Free Apps To Limit Screen Time On Android

If you're content with your own screen time but are instead looking to limit your child's, then the Kidslox app could be perfect. This app will give you full control over how much time your kid is spending on their phone or tablet. You'll also have the ability to block certain apps and websites, so you can tailor the whole experience to your liking.

The Kidslox app will also notify you if the device leaves your home, meaning you can always get a sense of where your child is, even if you're not at home at the moment. One downside is the free version of the app only allows you to switch modes five times a day. That means if you share a device such as a tablet, you might find yourself running out of free switches between yourself and your child. These three modes are Parent, Child, and Lockdown. The Parent mode has no restrictions, Child Mode is customizable to what you want your child to see, and Lockdown mode restricts everything but the camera. It's not much of a concern if your kid has their own device, however.

You'll get a free three-day trial once you download the Kidslox app, and you'll automatically transition to the free version once it's over. An annual subscription costs $49.99 or you could splurge for the lifetime option at $79.99.