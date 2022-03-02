How The Apple Newton's Failure Led To The iPhone

Apple's approach to smartphone innovation in the past decade has focused more on refinement, instead of racing ahead of rivals. High refresh rate screens? Apple only warmed up to the idea last year. Crazy-fast charging? iPhones still have a long, long way to go. Megapixel-heavy cameras? 2022 iPhones peak at 12-megapixel, while Android phones are readying for the 200-megapixel race. But that was not always the case.

The oft-maligned Apple Newton MessagePad was an innovation ahead of its time when it first arrived in 1993. It was deemed a colossal failure, but part of it lives on in the iPhone. And to some extent, in the world's favorite tablet — the iPad. The Newton MessagePad catalyzed a new category of computers called PDAs, short for Personal Digital Assistants. What it promised was revolutionary, but what it delivered was a potpourri of half-baked features and misfiring tech. And yet, its influence on the iPhone is undeniable.

It's worth starting with the form factor. When Apple chief John Sculley was first pitched the idea of a handheld computing device, he wanted it to be small enough for the pocket and could be held comfortably in one hand, per a WIRED report. When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone over a decade later, it was seen as more than just a phone with cool tricks up its sleeve. It was a pocketable computer, in all essence. Walt Mossberg wrote for The Wall Street Journal that the iPhone was "a beautiful and breakthrough handheld computer."