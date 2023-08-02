Meta And UFC Team To Bring MMA Fights To Horizon Worlds VR

Horizon Worlds, the VR universe that even Meta's own employees supposedly aren't interested in using, is getting its own UFC experience. That's according to an announcement from Meta, which says it has expanded its partnership with the UFC to make this addition a reality. The move apparently aims to blend the real world with the virtual one, enabling MMA fans to watch UFC fights near a VR version of the Octagon. The company presents this as a social experience in which users will be able to "meet" with their friends in the virtual environment to watch the game, which will be presented with a 180-degree field of view in 4K resolution.

In addition to getting up close and personal with the Octagon, Meta says its Quest users will be able to unlock unspecified rewards by playing both multiplayer and single-player games related to this team-up. Though some of the details are still absent at the moment, Meta says you'll get a shot at the UFC Hall of Famer designation by participating. The environment itself is called Xtadium, and there are already multiple UFC fights on the roster for streaming in Horizon Worlds, including the LFA 164 fight that'll happen later this week.