Meta's 128GB Quest 2 Just Got A Tempting New Price Drop To $199
Meta just slashed the asking price of its Quest 2 VR headset, and this time, it's a permanent price cut. Originally introduced at $299, the base 128GB storage variant is now up for grabs at $199. At that price point, the Quest 2 is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets out there. Plus, the Quest store now commands a library of over 500 titles, so buyers aren't going to run out of recreational software anytime soon.
But it's not just the Quest 2 headset that is getting cheaper. Meta has also made the accessory ecosystem more affordable. The Elite Strap is now available at $24.99, half of what it commanded not too long ago. The Elite Strap with Battery has also seen its sticker price trickle down to $44.99, while the carrying case and fit packs have also received discounts worth 50% or more.
The price cut is surprising, but not entirely unexpected. A year after its market arrivals, Meta hiked the Quest 2's price by $100, hawking the 128GB configuration to $399. In the months that followed, temporary discounts greeted Quest 2 enthusiasts while Meta went ahead and launched the Quest 3 headset.
A great value for VR enthusiasts
At $199, it seems Meta wants to clear inventory and push the Quest 3 as an entry-point option. But at $499.99 for a 128GB storage variant, the Quest 3 is no small investment, especially for folks looking to dip their toes into the world of VR content. Moreover, at $199, there are barely any VR headsets out there that can offer the same kind of refined hardware and an expansive ecosystem of software built around it, so keeping the old warrior in its portfolio makes sense for Meta.
Aside from adding new games to the library at a brisk pace, Meta also launched support for Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of a beta program on the Quest 2. Moreover, the company's focus on other areas of VR entertainment has spawned a healthy catalog of diverse experiences such as the Survivor Horizon Island VR series, award-winning short films, immersive music concerts, live sports (NBA and UFC, among others), content streaming, web browning, and even using it as a virtual desktop app.
Soon, users will be able to use the headset while lying down, take advantage of external mic support, and find friends in Horizon Worlds using the People app. With continued feature development and software patches, it seems the Quest 2 is here to stay, and more so as Meta's own subtle nudge to guide first-time adopters into paying up for more premium experiences offered by the Quest 3 and the Quest Pro headsets.