Meta's 128GB Quest 2 Just Got A Tempting New Price Drop To $199

Meta just slashed the asking price of its Quest 2 VR headset, and this time, it's a permanent price cut. Originally introduced at $299, the base 128GB storage variant is now up for grabs at $199. At that price point, the Quest 2 is one of the most affordable virtual reality headsets out there. Plus, the Quest store now commands a library of over 500 titles, so buyers aren't going to run out of recreational software anytime soon.

But it's not just the Quest 2 headset that is getting cheaper. Meta has also made the accessory ecosystem more affordable. The Elite Strap is now available at $24.99, half of what it commanded not too long ago. The Elite Strap with Battery has also seen its sticker price trickle down to $44.99, while the carrying case and fit packs have also received discounts worth 50% or more.

The price cut is surprising, but not entirely unexpected. A year after its market arrivals, Meta hiked the Quest 2's price by $100, hawking the 128GB configuration to $399. In the months that followed, temporary discounts greeted Quest 2 enthusiasts while Meta went ahead and launched the Quest 3 headset.