What Does RCS Stand For? Here's What The Messaging Format Means

The era of SMS and buggy MMS is coming to an end, and the torchbearer for mobile communication is going to be RCS. Championed by the likes of Google as a leveler for digital conversations, RCS — which stands for Rich Communications Services — is already mainstream on Android phones and has also found acceptance by Apple after years of struggle. Technically, RCS is an interactive messaging protocol that is an upgrade to the industry standard that was once SMS and MMS, especially in terms of features available to users. But there is a lot more to RCS than just sprinkling fancy tricks like GIFs and send receipts.

It also adds a layer of security that makes your messages nearly impervious to snooping and interception. That secret sauce is end-to-end encryption, the same trick that WhatsApp and Signal use to market the privacy of those respective platforms, and which Telegram continues to advertise with some glaring caveats.

As soon as the message leaves your phone, it is jumbled up using a technique broadly referred to as cryptography. If a hacker — or even the platform itself — somehow manages to intercept the message mid-way through its transmission, they won't be able to make sense of it. Only when it reaches the recipient's phone that the message is decoded back into its original form.