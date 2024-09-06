Is Telegram Still Safe To Use, And Are Your Messages Really Private?

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of communication platform Telegram, was recently arrested in France. The charges included non-compliance with law enforcement in an investigation into illegal activity on the app, including illicit drug trafficking. Druov was later granted expensive bail, but he's finally spoken about it. The Telegram chief highlighted how the company accepted a ban rather than compromising the safety net of encryption and also took a similar approach when it was pressured into censorial activities.

Durov didn't go into specific details about the comprising alignment struck between privacy and security, but the platform recently made a quiet, yet alarming, change to how it handles moderation. Telegram has made some changes to its FAQ page regarding content reporting in the context of moderation, though the company argues that it has only updated the language, but the systems remain the same internally. It has been updated to say "All Telegram apps have 'Report' buttons that let you flag illegal content for our moderators — in just a few taps."

This change leads to an obvious question: Can Telegram moderators take a peek into your chats now? The company said in a statement shared with The Verge that nothing has changed with the source code and that the app always had the option to report chats, even private conversations. "The FAQ change only made it clearer how to report content on Telegram," the spokesperson said about the change in FAQ language.

