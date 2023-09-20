How To Encrypt Your Emails (And Why You Should)

Encryption comes in different forms and has been used by different services for years. Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal use end-to-end encryption to safeguard messages, ensuring that only the sender and intended recipient can access the content. Similarly, email encryption is a valuable tool, and while it may not be something the average user considers important, it's quite useful for you — not just big businesses that have to safeguard sensitive information from interception.

Cases of hackers getting access to emails are fairly widespread. According to SurfShark, over 110 million accounts were compromised during the second quarter of 2023. This represents a substantial increase — 2.6 times greater than the number of breaches reported in the first quarter (43.2 million). And while the average individual user certainly isn't experiencing a hack volume that high, it doesn't mean it will never happen to you. That's why encryption is important for you too.