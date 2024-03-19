How To Use Enhanced Call Screening On Pixel Phones

We can all admit that no one likes answering phone calls, especially with spam calls becoming increasingly prominent. Of course, there are ways to block scam-likely calls, but if you're using a Google Pixel, you're already ahead of the curve.

Google is leading the way in blocking spam and other phone calls you don't have time for, and with the release of the Pixel 3, Google introduced the feature Call Screen. When you receive a phone call, you can press a button, and your Google Assistant will take the call for you, showing you a text transcript in real-time. Adding to the already helpful feature is that Call Screen is easy to enable and even easier to use. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the latest addition to become a huge hit, making screen call one of Android's most killer new features.

However, Google didn't stop there. The tech company has since updated the Call Screen feature, bringing a new, enhanced version to the Pixel 6, newer models, and the Pixel Fold. Now, when the Google Assistant screens your calls, you'll see a "hello" chip when the caller is unresponsive, and you can tap the button to have the AI assistant prompt the caller to speak. It'll ask them why they're calling and, if you can't get to the phone, tell them to wait as the assistant tries to reach you. Of course, you can view this entire conversation in text form, so here's how to use the new feature.