Laser pointers are found all over the world. People use them at work to point at screens during presentations; teachers use them for lessons; and members of the military utilize them during briefings. They're ubiquitous, but potentially dangerous (if the stickers plastered on them are any indication). Most warnings explain why you shouldn't point them at someone's eyes, as the concentrated beam can damage their vision. This is also what makes it dangerous to point them at an airplane.

Whether they can be dangerous in other ways, like starting a fire, depends on what kind of laser you are talking about. In short, your standard laser pointers used in classrooms and other everyday activities generally do not have enough output power to spark a fire. While things like a laser's divergence, its power output, and the atmospheric conditions it is operating in all play a role in its fire-starting potential, the vast majority of laser pointers lack enough energy to ignite something.

Some heavy duty laser pointers do have this potential, but the device will need to produce at least 500 mW of power output. This is reserved for Class 4 lasers used primarily for industrial work rather than laser pointers you can easily purchase.