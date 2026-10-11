What Does A Laser Pointer Do To A Security Camera?

A laser pointer can be fun when playing with your cat, but these devices can actually be very dangerous if used improperly. They can also potentially cause some problems for security cameras, as they can overwhelm the camera's image sensor with a bright light. This can result in intense glare, bright areas, or other distortion in the image while the laser is reaching the sensor.

But in some situations, the problem can be more serious. Depending on the laser and the amount of exposure a camera has to it, the sensor can suffer permanent damage, leaving spots, lines, or other defects that remain in the camera's image. A camera may recover from temporary sensor saturation once the bright light is gone, but permanent sensor damage can leave lasting problems with the image long after the laser is no longer present.

A laser pointer can also cause some problems even if it isn't aimed directly at the camera. Reflected laser light can also severely damage a camera's image sensor, and that damage can occur even when the camera is turned off. In other words, a laser doesn't necessarily have to hit a running camera head-on to cause a problem. Under the right conditions, exposure can result in permanent damage, which is why it's important to keep a camera's lens protected when lasers are being used in the surrounding area.