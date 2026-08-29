Can Green Lasers Damage Flock Cameras? Yes, But It's More Complicated Than You Think

If you're an American, odds are, you've heard a lot about Flock cameras in recent years. As one of the major companies manufacturing automatic license plate reader cameras, Flock Safety has entered into contracts with municipalities across the U.S. to install its cameras along roadways. Not everyone has been happy about this. Some parties, fearing the rise of a surveillance state, have resorted to sharing information about how to disable Flock cameras on social media.

One popular claim is that pointing a green laser at a Flock camera could disable the device. While it's technically true that some green lasers can seriously damage or even destroy certain internal components of Flock cameras, it's important to understand that the types of laser pointers available to consumers aren't typically strong enough to do permanent damage.

In the U.S., the FDA establishes limits for the strength of consumer-grade laser pointers. The maximum strength for a green laser pointer sold to consumers in the U.S. is 5 milliwatts. Under some circumstances, that may be strong enough to temporarily interfere with a Flock camera's performance. However, the average person can't get their hands on the type of green laser that would irreversibly harm one of these devices.