Here's Why Laser Pointers Can Be Dangerous For Airplanes

Being an airline pilot is a job of tremendous pressure. It goes without saying, then, that expertise and absolute concentration are paramount. So much so, in fact, that the Federal Aviation Administration's sterile flight deck regulations "prohibit flightcrews from performing nonessential activities during the following phases of flight: taxi, takeoff, landing, and all other flight operations conducted below 10,000 feet, except cruise flight." Absolute concentration is necessary during these critical stages of the flight, and one reason why flying is often considered the safest way to travel. The very last thing that a pilot or crew would need, then, is a laser pointer shining into the cockpit and distracting them.

You might wonder what harm a silly little laser pointer could possibly do to an airplane. That's exactly the issue, though: Many just don't understand how powerful, and how dangerous, these little things can be. Laser pointers can, in actuality, be far stronger than advertised and can damage the skin or vision if not used responsibly. One of the most potentially dangerous things a person can do with one is to point it at an aircraft.

The light from a laser pointer can travel much further than you may have expected. In a February 2014 report on the matter, the FBI noted that a rather standard laser pointer's light can project a mile or more into the sky, dazzling the crew in an aircraft's cockpit. The bureau highlights what a strong and potentially devastating impact that can have on pilots, stating, "Those who have been subject to such attacks have described them as the equivalent of a camera flash going off in a pitch black car at night."