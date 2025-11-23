13 Of Our Favorite Gadgets That Work With Apple HomeKit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a smart home enthusiast, you can use gadgets that follow several protocols. Depending on the ecosystem that you're a part of, you can pick whether you want gadgets that connect to Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant (now Gemini), or Apple's HomeKit. If you use an iPhone, an Apple TV streaming box, and HomePod speakers all over the house, going with Apple Home-compatible devices makes a lot of sense. That way, you can seamlessly control all the devices from your iPhone or even use voice commands to turn off lights or vary the AC's temperature. Now, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of smart home devices compatible with Apple Home.
These are gadgets personally recommended by SlashGear writers and reviewers, so you can rest assured that they're among the best in their respective categories. We've aimed to include a wide variety of smart home devices that cater to several use cases. Whether you simply want to give your home some colorful lighting or you wish to remotely control appliances via smart plugs, we've got you covered. In fact, if you choose all the gadgets on this list, you can create a comprehensive smart home ecosystem that automates everything from blinds to your thermostat. It can be challenging to select the right one for your needs with so many options, so we decided to put together some of our favorite gadgets that work with Apple HomeKit.
TP-Link Tapo smart plug
A smart plug is one of the first few things you should get if you're planning to build a smart home setup. The primary reason for this is that, unlike all the other gadgets, a smart plug doesn't add any functionality to your home. Instead, it converts your existing gadgets and appliances into smart versions that can be controlled remotely. This is a great way to save a substantial amount of money, as you don't have to upgrade or replace the electronics in your home with newer versions. Instead, all you have to do is pick up a set of smart plugs like the Tapo smart Wi-Fi plug. Priced at just $20 for a pack of three, this is the most affordable way to automate appliances like coffee makers, water heaters, air fryers, lamps, and nearly anything that can't be controlled remotely.
Once you connect a device to the plug, you can turn it on and off via your iPhone or even using voice commands with a HomePod. Apart from that, you can set automatic timers and schedules. For instance, if you want your coffee machine to turn on automatically 10 minutes before you wake up in the morning, the TP-Link Tapo smart plug can do that for you. Since they're super affordable, you can pretty much convert every outlet in your house to a smart one.
Eufy E30 indoor cam
As much as outdoor Wi-Fi security cameras are important for your home's safety, a good indoor camera like the Eufy E30 can go a long way to ensure you receive critical alerts when you're not home. If you have pets, for instance, the Eufy E30 can be used to monitor them and check on aspects such as their activity level and the amount of food remaining in their bowl. This can extend to monitoring children. If your kids are by themselves at home, not only can you ensure they're doing fine, but the built-in mic and speaker also enable two-way communication. You can speak to your kids via the camera and vice versa, which is extremely useful, especially if you have young children who don't have their own phones.
While there are a plethora of security cameras for this purpose, the Eufy E30 arguably offers the best value for $50. It records in 4K, features color night vision capabilities, and tilts and rotates 360 degrees. Additionally, it has human and pet tracking capabilities to notify you of movements. The tracking features, combined with the pan and tilt functions, enable the camera to track an intruder's movement, keeping them in the frame. Thanks to HomeKit support, you can view the camera feed on the Home app in your iPhone, iPad, or even on your Apple TV.
Kasa smart light switch
We mentioned that smart plugs are an essential component of every smart home since they convert existing devices and appliances into smart versions. However, one part of your home that smart plugs can't alter is lighting. Since all the lights are wired internally and connected to the switchboard, a smart plug cannot be used to automate them. A similar solution, however, is a smart switch, such as the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch. While the functionality is similar to a smart plug, this isn't a plug-and-play solution. You will have to disconnect your existing light switch and rewire the light to the Kasa smart switch. This certainly requires some effort, but the results are totally worth it.
Once you replace all the relevant switches, you can control them using your phone — both via TP-Link's app and the Home app on your iPhone and other Apple devices. The best part is that you can set schedules for your existing lights without investing in expensive smart lights for every room. For instance, you can set your living room lights to turn on automatically at sunset and turn off at sunrise. For just $39 for a pack of three, this is the cheapest way to get smart lighting at home.
Wiz LED smart light bulb
Using a smart switch is a wise decision if you already have lights installed throughout your house and you don't want to spend on upgrading individual bulbs to smart ones. That said, a dedicated smart bulb, like the Wiz LED smart light bulb, has several advantages. For example, it supports 16 million colors, so you can tune the color as per your preference and mood. Even when you set the light to white, you can cycle through various temperatures and decide if you want a cool white or a warm tone. Apart from having granular control over your lights, the Wiz smart bulb has another key advantage — motion detection. The lightbulb detects when someone enters a room and automatically turns on. This is a great way to save energy, and is the perfect solution for corridors, foyers, stairways, or other regions in the house that aren't frequently visited.
A significant advantage of HomeKit-compatible smart bulbs is that once you link them to your iPhone, you can create groups to control all of them simultaneously. A good use case for this is creating routines. For instance, if you have four bulbs installed in your living room, you can set a routine that turns on all four bulbs when you say, "Hey Siri, good evening." While any standard smart bulb will fare well, this one from Wiz is extremely affordable at just $23 for a pack of three.
Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus
When it comes to home security, the most important aspect is the front door. Several smart lock brands are offering a variety of locks with different features and capabilities. There are ones with a keypad, ones with fingerprint unlock, etc. All of these locks are also available at different price ranges, right from affordable picks to sophisticated locks that can be rather expensive. Along with all of these sub-categories, there are smart locks that are designed to be compatible with an iPhone – thanks to HomeKey support. One of the best locks that falls into this category is the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus.
The default mode of entry with the Yale lock is a standard numpad to enter a code. However, built-in HomeKey support means you can add a digital key to your iPhone and even Apple Watch. This way, all you have to do is tap your iPhone or watch on the lock when you arrive at your door, and you can enter your house seamlessly. Additionally, adding the lock to the Apple Home app also enables voice control and routines via Siri. If you're deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, we highly recommend getting the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus.
Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera
There are certain areas outside the house where the lighting always feels insufficient. This could be an alleyway at the side of your house, the front porch, or even the driveway. These areas not only require additional lighting but also some form of surveillance, as darkness can compromise safety. An excellent solution to such a problem is a floodlight camera. The Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera can record in up to 2K resolution and is completely wireless. Along with the camera, the dual floodlight design can output a total of 3,000 lumens, which is sufficient to illuminate a small to medium-sized area.
Since these dark areas aren't frequently visited, you don't have to keep the lights switched on at all times. The Arlo light has motion detection, so the light automatically turns on when you're in the vicinity. Apart from that, features like color night vision, two-way audio, 160-degree field of view, IP65 rating, and personalized alerts when the camera detects a human, vehicle, etc., are certainly helpful. At $125, the Arlo Pro 3 is more expensive than a standard Wi-Fi camera. That said, you're also getting the additional lighting, which justifies the price.
Meross smart thermostat
A smart thermostat can be an absolute godsend if you live in a region where temperatures can reach extreme values. The fact that you can adjust the temperature right from your phone, without leaving the bed or couch, is enough to convince anyone to purchase a smart thermostat. Among the various options available, the Meross smart thermostat works well with Apple HomeKit, allowing you to control your home's temperature using an iPhone, Apple Watch, or HomePod. There's something so comforting about being wrapped in your blanket and commanding Siri to turn up the temperature!
Thanks to Matter support, you can also pick up separate temperature sensors that can be fitted around the house for accurate room temperature readings. You can then set routines that vary the thermostat based on the ambient temperature. This way, you can maintain a comfortable temperature at home throughout the day without having to manually adjust the thermostat. The Meross thermostat has a nice, minimalist design, making it a great fit for any interior setting in your home. Moreover, the Meross app offers energy readings, so you can optimize your HVAC usage accordingly.
Aqara G410 video doorbell camera
Now that you have a smart door lock in place, it only makes sense to add an extra level of safety with the help of a smart video doorbell. The Aqara G410 video doorbell camera is among the few options that work with Apple HomeKit, making it our default recommendation for most iPhone users. For starters, it has a minimalistic design with an all-black exterior. The large doorbell button is easy to identify for guests. As soon as it's pressed, the camera on the top sends a live feed directly to your iPhone, Apple TV, and other synced devices. There's also a speaker unit that can be installed indoors to notify you when someone rings the bell.
As for the camera itself — the stream is in 2K resolution, there's support for radar and local face detection, along with night vision capabilities. There's also an onboard mic that can be used for two-way interaction. You can ask who is at the door, and the guest can respond via the doorbell unit itself. Compared to standard cameras, the mmWave radar provides accurate motion detection, which is useful since the Aqara G410 can also notify you of any movement outside your door. It's certainly pricier compared to other smart doorbells, but the seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem makes the Aqara G410 an excellent purchase for Apple users.
Meross smart garage door opener
Imagine you have a guest at home and you're still at work, which means there's no way for them to open your garage door until you're back. While it may not seem like much, this can be an issue if it's a recurring action — especially if you share your house with a roommate or partner, and you only have one garage door opener. Of course, there are numerous automatic garage door openers that you can invest in, but the more complex ones with sensors can be difficult to install and can cost hundreds of dollars. The simplest and most affordable solution is to install the Meross smart garage door opener on your existing garage door.
It's a simple accessory that adds smart functionality to your garage, allowing you to remotely control the door. Essentially, the Meross adapter adds Wi-Fi connectivity to your garage door, so all you have to do is connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and link it to your smartphone. Then, all you have to do is use the companion app to open or close the garage door. Since it's HomeKit-compatible, you can also use Siri to open the door using your voice.
Switchbot automatic curtain opener
There are several essentials when it comes to building a smart home. Some of them include a smart lock, a doorbell camera, a security camera to monitor your home, etc. Along with these non-negotiables, though, there are some smart home gadgets that don't necessarily make it to the must-have list but are still nice additions that make your life easier. One such accessory is the Switchbot automatic curtain opener. There's an onboard motor that can automatically open and shut your curtains or blinds at certain schedules. Of course, you can also use the Apple Home app or Siri to control the curtains whenever you feel like.
A good way to use the automation is to set the blinds to open automatically at sunrise and shut them at sunset. This way, you can be woken up by the Sun's beautiful rays every morning. It's also rather silent when opening and closing, and you can even connect it to light sensors since there's support for Matter. Definitely a nice gadget for your bedroom.
Aqara water leak sensor
When it comes to safety, most people invest in a good security system, indoor and outdoor cameras, and smart lock systems with fingerprint recognition. However, most homeowners overlook smaller aspects, such as water leaks — which is exactly what the Aqara water leak sensor aims to address. The Aqara sensor works on the Zigbee protocol, which means you'll need the Aqara hub to connect the sensors to other smart home devices to perform routines. Once connected, these sensors enable various useful tasks to be carried out.
For starters, they can notify you of any potential leaks linked to a tap, water tank, or other sources of water. This can not only prevent flooding and wastage of water but can also stop potential short circuits due to exposed electronics. If you have smart taps or automatic faucets, you can even close them via automations as soon as a leak is detected.
Eve door and window sensors
Have you ever left home wondering if you closed your bedroom door behind you or if you left the kitchen window open? These can be critical errors, especially when living in a shared space. If you want to say goodbye to any such worries in the future, consider getting the Eve door and window sensors. Simply install one part of the sensor on the door and the other on the door frame. Similarly, install another set on the window and the accompanying window pane. Thanks to built-in magnets, the sensors can detect when the door opens or closes.
Hence, you will be notified every time someone opens the door or window. If you suspect someone's entering your room without your consent, you can use these sensors to verify if that's true. When installed on the main door, you can also check the Home app on your iPhone to verify if you shut the door behind you. This is a good safety net, since leaving a door or window open before heading out can be a security risk. Moreover, you can also set routines that automatically trigger when you open or close a door/window.
Philips Hue Bridge
In terms of smart lights, Philips Hue is among the first few brands that come to mind. After all, the brand has been making a plethora of smart lighting solutions for years now. Not only are they high-quality, but they're also available in various sizes, shapes, and form factors. While Philips Hue lighting solutions are excellent, they require a hub for full functionality. For instance, if you have multiple Philips Hue bulbs in different rooms and want them to communicate with one another for routines and automations, the Philips Hue Bridge is the solution.
Once you connect all your lights to the hub, you can add and control them via the Apple Home app. Change colors, dim the intensity, turn on the lights at certain times of the day, etc. Since the hub supports the Zigbee protocol, you can also connect other compatible sensors and gadgets to the Hue bridge for universal control.
How we picked these gadgets
SlashGear writers and/or reviewers recommend every item on the list as a HomeKit-compatible device worth using. The idea is to recommend gadgets that are primarily useful in everyday life while also being compatible with HomeKit. We've included gadgets that cater to different use cases and types of homes. Moreover, a lot of these gadgets can be used in tandem to create automations and routines, so you can create a complete smart home ecosystem. While we've tried including as many standalone gadgets and devices as possible, a few of them may need an additional hub to connect to other devices.