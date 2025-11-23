13 Of Our Favorite Gadgets That Work With Apple HomeKit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a smart home enthusiast, you can use gadgets that follow several protocols. Depending on the ecosystem that you're a part of, you can pick whether you want gadgets that connect to Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant (now Gemini), or Apple's HomeKit. If you use an iPhone, an Apple TV streaming box, and HomePod speakers all over the house, going with Apple Home-compatible devices makes a lot of sense. That way, you can seamlessly control all the devices from your iPhone or even use voice commands to turn off lights or vary the AC's temperature. Now, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of smart home devices compatible with Apple Home.

These are gadgets personally recommended by SlashGear writers and reviewers, so you can rest assured that they're among the best in their respective categories. We've aimed to include a wide variety of smart home devices that cater to several use cases. Whether you simply want to give your home some colorful lighting or you wish to remotely control appliances via smart plugs, we've got you covered. In fact, if you choose all the gadgets on this list, you can create a comprehensive smart home ecosystem that automates everything from blinds to your thermostat. It can be challenging to select the right one for your needs with so many options, so we decided to put together some of our favorite gadgets that work with Apple HomeKit.